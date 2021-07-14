Nearly 10,000 players split $3.6 million in NC Lottery Pick 3 drawing

One popular number combination begets many winners

By Kate Northrop

Thousands of players across the state of North Carolina are splitting a whopping $3.6 million in the North Carolina Lottery's Pick 3 game thanks to a popular number combination.

The Pick 3 afternoon drawing on Friday, July 9 produced the lucky number combination 0-0-0, resulting in 9,307 tickets winning the game's top prize.

Players who matched all three numbers and bought a $1 ticket won $500, while those who wagered 50 cents won $250. In total, the Lottery will award $3.6 million to players holding winning tickets for the single drawing.

The combination 0-0-0 is commonly known as a "triple" and are some of the most popular combinations played in the lottery. According to the Lottery, the odds of matching all three numbers in a Pick 3 drawing are 1 in 1,000.

Winners in the Pick 3 drawing on Friday afternoon will have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prizes.

The North Carolina Lottery holds Pick 3 drawings twice a day, at 3:00 pm and 11:22 pm EST.