3-3-3 in North Carolina Lottery Pick 3 drawing delivers nearly $5 million in lottery winnings

Feb 13, 2022, 5:29 pm

Second Pick 3 triple of the year for North Carolina Lottery players

By Kate Northrop

3-3-3 is the latest triple combination to come up in a North Carolina Lottery's Pick 3 drawing, and local players are celebrating the nearly $5 million prize payout.

On Wednesday afternoon, the North Carolina Lottery's Pick 3 game drew the lucky number combination 3-3-3, delivering $4.9 million in prizes to happy winners across the state.

Number combinations with the same three digits are often called "triples" or "trips" and are a popular choice among lottery players, which is why the prize payout in this Pick 3 drawing is larger than usual.

Another recent triple in North Carolina happened in October 2021, the game paid out $4.3 million in prizes after drawing the triple combination 5-5-5.

A month after that, the Lottery's Pick 4 game paid out over $10 million when the "quad" 0-0-0-0 was drawn.

There was a total of 12,406 winning tickets that matched all three numbers. Winning tickets on a fifty-cent wager won $250 while those on a $1 wager won $500.

The odds of matching all three numbers in a Pick 3 drawing are 1 in 1,000. Players can view a complete list of odds and prize payouts for Pick 3 by visiting the Prizes and Odds page at Lottery Post. 

Players who won prizes the momentous drawing have 180 days from the draw date on Feb. 9 to claim their winnings.

The Lottery holds Pick 3 drawings twice a day, once at 3:00 pm EST and again at 11:22 pm EST. Players may choose their own three numbers or select the Quick Pick option to allow the computer to choose numbers for you.

Lottery Post Staff

Raven62
Raven62's avatar - binary
25
New Jersey
United States
Member #17842
June 28, 2005
151233 Posts
Offline

Party Congrats to All the Winners! Party

A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

The best way to learn is to never stop being a student!

    QuickDrawDude
    QuickDrawDude's avatar - Lottery-031.jpg
    Indiana
    United States
    Member #175415
    June 15, 2016
    121 Posts
    Offline

    Placing a bet on a sum 9 triple is a bit risky for me. Congrats to the players who played 3-3-3.

    It's a Cinderella story
    On a tumble of the dice - (Rush - The Big Money from Power Windows)

      Bleudog101
      Avatar
      Simpsonville
      United States
      Member #163182
      January 22, 2015
      2825 Posts
      Offline

      NCEL rocks.   No RNG just good old fashioned Mechanical Ball Drawings.

      Apparently no Liability limit/cutoff for players.  Two things we'll never see in Kentucky and no doubt many other states to. 

      So happy for their players.

       

      Well back to the Superbowl!

         
        Page 1 of 1