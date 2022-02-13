3-3-3 in North Carolina Lottery Pick 3 drawing delivers nearly $5 million in lottery winnings

Second Pick 3 triple of the year for North Carolina Lottery players

By Kate Northrop

3-3-3 is the latest triple combination to come up in a North Carolina Lottery's Pick 3 drawing, and local players are celebrating the nearly $5 million prize payout.

On Wednesday afternoon, the North Carolina Lottery's Pick 3 game drew the lucky number combination 3-3-3, delivering $4.9 million in prizes to happy winners across the state.

Number combinations with the same three digits are often called "triples" or "trips" and are a popular choice among lottery players, which is why the prize payout in this Pick 3 drawing is larger than usual.

Another recent triple in North Carolina happened in October 2021, the game paid out $4.3 million in prizes after drawing the triple combination 5-5-5.

A month after that, the Lottery's Pick 4 game paid out over $10 million when the "quad" 0-0-0-0 was drawn.

There was a total of 12,406 winning tickets that matched all three numbers. Winning tickets on a fifty-cent wager won $250 while those on a $1 wager won $500.

The odds of matching all three numbers in a Pick 3 drawing are 1 in 1,000. Players can view a complete list of odds and prize payouts for Pick 3 by visiting the Prizes and Odds page at Lottery Post.

Players who won prizes the momentous drawing have 180 days from the draw date on Feb. 9 to claim their winnings.

The Lottery holds Pick 3 drawings twice a day, once at 3:00 pm EST and again at 11:22 pm EST. Players may choose their own three numbers or select the Quick Pick option to allow the computer to choose numbers for you.