Pennsylvania woman sues online slots company after being refused jackpot payout

Nov 17, 2021, 11:34 am

More than a dozen other players with similar complaints

By Kate Northrop

A Pennsylvania slots player filed a lawsuit against the manufacturer of an online slots game after it refused to pay out a $100,000 jackpot caused by a "bug."

More than a dozen other players lodged similar complaints against the same company, claiming that they won far more than what the company was willing to pay out, New Jersey regulators say.

Lisa Piluso, of Yardley, a Pennsylvania town near the New Jersey border, issued a statement through her lawyer, Paul D'Amato, in which she alleges she was refused payout of a $100,000 jackpot by Las Vegas-based American Gaming Systems (AGS).

"I'm an experienced online player, and I was shocked when AGS officials, including the company president, told me they weren't going to pay, even when I showed them the screenshot that I made of the $100,000 jackpot," she said in her statement.

Piluso said she was told she had won while playing on her cell phone in New Jersey on Oct. 2, 2020.

AGS reportedly told New Jersey regulators that "a bug" in the system triggered the wrong symbols to appear on players' screens, leading them to believe that they won larger amounts than what they were entitled to.

"We have worked with the Division of Gaming Enforcement to investigate the cause of the event and in turn have taken corrective action," AGS Chief Marketing Officer Julia Boguslawski told The Associated Press." Although Ms. Piluso may disagree with the outcome of that administrative process, there is no precedent for her demand, and we intend to vigorously defend ourselves in court, if necessary."

After the Division of Gaming Enforcement investigated the issue, they informed Piluso in August that AGS "had discovered an issue/bug within the game" that prevented the bonus symbols on her screen from properly clearing for the next rounds of play.

"This error caused the patron(s) to believe that their bonus round winnings were higher than the actual winnings," Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Russo-Belles told Piluso.

As opposed to the $100,000 jackpot that Piluso believed she was entitled to,  AGS offered her $280, but then increased the offer to $1,000.

On Thursday, Piluso filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Camden, New Jersey that accuses the company of consumer fraud and other wrongful acts.

The Division of Gaming Enforcement said they received the same complaint about AGS from 13 other players and fined AGS $1,000.

Lottery Post Staff

14 comments.
rdgrnr
rdgrnr's avatar - nw barkeep.jpg
100
Grand High Exalted Mystic Ruler
The Hall Of The Mountain Kings
United States
Member #73902
April 28, 2009
15024 Posts
Offline

Yeah, there was a bug alright, lol.

But I'm sure the fear of another HUGE $1000 fine will make them pay up. Yeah, right.

    Bleudog101
    Avatar
    Simpsonville
    United States
    Member #163182
    January 22, 2015
    2744 Posts
    Offline

    A new can of worms.   At a casino all slot machines have a little sign 'Machine malfunction voids all plays'.   So what about this electronic gizmo???

      sully16
      sully16's avatar - sharan
      25
      Ringleader
      Michigan
      United States
      Member #81738
      October 28, 2009
      91894 Posts
      Online

      Yeah, there was a bug alright, lol.

      But I'm sure the fear of another HUGE $1000 fine will make them pay up. Yeah, right.

      It's always a bug , I wonder does the same bug miss a win for the gamer?

      See Ya!

        GoldenGirl4
        GoldenGirl4's avatar - Lottery-012.jpg
        New Member

        United States
        Member #56249
        November 10, 2007
        8 Posts
        Offline

        Does anyone have any information on Crypto Pick 3? They are an online lottery and they are pulling scams too. They are not paying people when they win the pick 3 or pick 4 games. Recently won $3,700 and they are refusing to pay. They won't even respond to emails so I'm trying to find a way to get their website shut down since I'm probably never going to see that money. Most likely they are out of the country but they still are operating in the U.S.  Anyone have any ideas on next steps to getting their website shut down so that they can't steal from anyone else?

          crimewatcher
          Avatar
          New Member
          Akron, Ohio
          United States
          Member #1960
          August 1, 2003
          1 Posts
          Offline

          No direct knowledge but BAS and others are run by overseas companies to get around the online gambling laws in the states. If any of these companies would take the money and run so to speak, not too much could be done to recover the "lost" funds.

            GoldenGirl4
            GoldenGirl4's avatar - Lottery-012.jpg
            New Member

            United States
            Member #56249
            November 10, 2007
            8 Posts
            Offline

            Heyy Sully 16,

            Does you have any information on Crypto Pick 3? They are an online lottery and they are pulling scams too. They are not paying people when they win the pick 3 or pick 4 games. Recently won $3,700 and they are refusing to pay. They won't even respond to emails so I'm trying to find a way to get their website shut down since I'm probably never going to see that money. Most likely they are out of the country but they still are operating in the U.S.  I would appreciate any information on them. 

            GoldenGirl4

              GoldenGirl4
              GoldenGirl4's avatar - Lottery-012.jpg
              New Member

              United States
              Member #56249
              November 10, 2007
              8 Posts
              Offline

              Still, there has to be a way to have the U.S. website shut down.

               

              Thanks for your reply!

              GoldenGirl4

                GoldenGirl4
                GoldenGirl4's avatar - Lottery-012.jpg
                New Member

                United States
                Member #56249
                November 10, 2007
                8 Posts
                Offline

                No direct knowledge but BAS and others are run by overseas companies to get around the online gambling laws in the states. If any of these companies would take the money and run so to speak, not too much could be done to recover the "lost" funds.

What is BAS?

GoldenGirl4

                What is BAS?

                GoldenGirl4

                  Speler
                  Speler's avatar - me

                  Belgium
                  Member #214858
                  April 17, 2021
                  1030 Posts
                  Offline

                  Anything can go wrong online. It is just like that junkmail that's coming. Sometimes none, than to compensate much more. Maybe I should  write a mail to myself to stop the junkmails and the spyware reads it and the hackers stop sending. ...

                    sully16
                    sully16's avatar - sharan
                    25
                    Ringleader
                    Michigan
                    United States
                    Member #81738
                    October 28, 2009
                    91894 Posts
                    Online

                    Heyy Sully 16,

                    Does you have any information on Crypto Pick 3? They are an online lottery and they are pulling scams too. They are not paying people when they win the pick 3 or pick 4 games. Recently won $3,700 and they are refusing to pay. They won't even respond to emails so I'm trying to find a way to get their website shut down since I'm probably never going to see that money. Most likely they are out of the country but they still are operating in the U.S.  I would appreciate any information on them. 

                    Nope, can't help you.

                    See Ya!

                      GoldenGirl4
                      GoldenGirl4's avatar - Lottery-012.jpg
                      New Member

                      United States
                      Member #56249
                      November 10, 2007
                      8 Posts
                      Offline

                      Thanks for your reply.

                      GoldenGirl4

                        grwurston
                        grwurston's avatar - Lottery-062.jpg
                        Same #'s, different games.
                        Here
                        United States
                        Member #90247
                        April 24, 2010
                        10739 Posts
                        Online

                        It's amazing how there are never any "bugs" until someone wins big.

                        Sounds like BS

                        The lottery is the same way. 

                        https://youtu.be/b5-iJUuPWis

                          moneybagz
                          Avatar
                          New Member

                          United States
                          Member #199079
                          June 21, 2019
                          2 Posts
                          Offline

                          Yeah it's too convenient she wins and then they say oh there was a bug in the system so you didn't win no it doesn't sound right at all and even if there was a bug it's not the winners fault they should pay up

                            TheGameGrl
                            TheGameGrl's avatar - Lottery-012.jpg
                            A long and winding road
                            United States
                            Member #17083
                            June 10, 2005
                            6617 Posts
                            Offline

                            Its the same bug that folks get with LOSING!   

                             

                            I don't think she has a right leg to stand on in this matter. Just an inkling that some law in some area where the server is housed has the NO pay for malfunctions.

                            Count your smiles.

                               
                              Page 1 of 1