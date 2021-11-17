Pennsylvania woman sues online slots company after being refused jackpot payout

More than a dozen other players with similar complaints

By Kate Northrop

A Pennsylvania slots player filed a lawsuit against the manufacturer of an online slots game after it refused to pay out a $100,000 jackpot caused by a "bug."

More than a dozen other players lodged similar complaints against the same company, claiming that they won far more than what the company was willing to pay out, New Jersey regulators say.

Lisa Piluso, of Yardley, a Pennsylvania town near the New Jersey border, issued a statement through her lawyer, Paul D'Amato, in which she alleges she was refused payout of a $100,000 jackpot by Las Vegas-based American Gaming Systems (AGS).

"I'm an experienced online player, and I was shocked when AGS officials, including the company president, told me they weren't going to pay, even when I showed them the screenshot that I made of the $100,000 jackpot," she said in her statement.

Piluso said she was told she had won while playing on her cell phone in New Jersey on Oct. 2, 2020.

AGS reportedly told New Jersey regulators that "a bug" in the system triggered the wrong symbols to appear on players' screens, leading them to believe that they won larger amounts than what they were entitled to.

"We have worked with the Division of Gaming Enforcement to investigate the cause of the event and in turn have taken corrective action," AGS Chief Marketing Officer Julia Boguslawski told The Associated Press." Although Ms. Piluso may disagree with the outcome of that administrative process, there is no precedent for her demand, and we intend to vigorously defend ourselves in court, if necessary."

After the Division of Gaming Enforcement investigated the issue, they informed Piluso in August that AGS "had discovered an issue/bug within the game" that prevented the bonus symbols on her screen from properly clearing for the next rounds of play.

"This error caused the patron(s) to believe that their bonus round winnings were higher than the actual winnings," Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Russo-Belles told Piluso.

As opposed to the $100,000 jackpot that Piluso believed she was entitled to, AGS offered her $280, but then increased the offer to $1,000.

On Thursday, Piluso filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Camden, New Jersey that accuses the company of consumer fraud and other wrongful acts.

The Division of Gaming Enforcement said they received the same complaint about AGS from 13 other players and fined AGS $1,000.