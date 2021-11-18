New Jersey Lottery announces return of New Year's Raffle after 13 years

One lucky winner to emerge $2 million richer on New Year's Day

By Kate Northrop

After over a decade, the New Jersey Lottery is bringing back a statewide raffle that will award one lucky player a $2 million grand prize, as well as hundreds of other cash prizes.

Beginning Mon., Nov. 22, 500,000 raffle tickets will be up for grabs at $20 each for entry into a series of drawings that could award prizes ranging from $500 all the way up to $2 million.

"It's been 13 years since we have held a New Jersey only raffle and we are bringing it back for our players," Executive Director James Carey said in a press release. "We know that players love great odds, a large cash prize, and a guaranteed grand prize winner selected on the first day of the new year. In total, the New Year's Raffle can award 39,468 prizes and one of those lucky players will start off 2022 as a multimillionaire."

Players entered in the raffle will no doubt be clutching their tickets in anticipation of the grand prize drawing on the first of January, but that doesn't meant there are other drawings to pay close attention to.

Each Monday prior to the new year, the Lottery will hold an "early-bird" drawing for one $25,000 prize — that's five drawings for five winners of $25,000 leading up to the grand prize drawing.

What's more, winners of the $25,000 prize in early-bird drawings will still be eligible for the $2 million top prize.

The first early-bird drawing takes place Mon., Nov. 29.

Not only that, but 100 players will win $5,000, and 900 players will win $500 on New Year's Day in addition to the $2 million grand prize. Finally, up to 38,462 tickets across the state will win a $50 instant prize.

At $20 a ticket, it's the best odds in New Jersey to win a $2 million prize.

"Tickets are limited, so we encourage players with big dreams to get in the game early," Carey continued. "We remind everyone to play responsibly and within their means."