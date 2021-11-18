 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited November 19, 2021, 1:17 am
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

New Jersey Lottery announces return of New Year's Raffle after 13 years

Nov 18, 2021, 8:11 am

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
New Jersey LotteryNew Jersey Lottery: New Jersey Lottery announces return of New Year's Raffle after 13 yearsRating:

One lucky winner to emerge $2 million richer on New Year's Day

By Kate Northrop

After over a decade, the New Jersey Lottery is bringing back a statewide raffle that will award one lucky player a $2 million grand prize, as well as hundreds of other cash prizes.

Beginning Mon., Nov. 22, 500,000 raffle tickets will be up for grabs at $20 each for entry into a series of drawings that could award prizes ranging from $500 all the way up to $2 million.

"It's been 13 years since we have held a New Jersey only raffle and we are bringing it back for our players," Executive Director James Carey said in a press release. "We know that players love great odds, a large cash prize, and a guaranteed grand prize winner selected on the first day of the new year. In total, the New Year's Raffle can award 39,468 prizes and one of those lucky players will start off 2022 as a multimillionaire."

Players entered in the raffle will no doubt be clutching their tickets in anticipation of the grand prize drawing on the first of January, but that doesn't meant there are other drawings to pay close attention to.

Each Monday prior to the new year, the Lottery will hold an "early-bird" drawing for one $25,000 prize — that's five drawings for five winners of $25,000 leading up to the grand prize drawing.

What's more, winners of the $25,000 prize in early-bird drawings will still be eligible for the $2 million top prize.

The first early-bird drawing takes place Mon., Nov. 29.

Not only that, but 100 players will win $5,000, and 900 players will win $500 on New Year's Day in addition to the $2 million grand prize. Finally, up to 38,462 tickets across the state will win a $50 instant prize.

At $20 a ticket, it's the best odds in New Jersey to win a $2 million prize.

"Tickets are limited, so we encourage players with big dreams to get in the game early," Carey continued. "We remind everyone to play responsibly and within their means."

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

8 comments. Last comment 3 hours ago by jplayer33.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
sully16
sully16's avatar - sharan
25
Ringleader
Michigan
United States
Member #81738
October 28, 2009
91916 Posts
Offline

I love raffles, good luck New Jersey players.Hyper

See Ya!

    Todd
    Todd's avatar - Cylon 200.jpg
    50
    Chief Bottle Washer
    New Jersey
    United States
    Member #1
    May 31, 2000
    26489 Posts
    Online

    I am super excited about this.  I've really missed the holiday raffles in NJ.  Nice that the top prize is now $2 million.

      Think
      Think's avatar - lightbulb
      Marquette, MI
      United States
      Member #20540
      August 20, 2005
      963 Posts
      Offline

      I love raffles, good luck New Jersey players.Hyper

      I tend to doubt that Michigan will bring back raffles because Fast Cash is very similar to them.

      BTW Mega Millions and PowerBall are getting to be pretty similar to raffles too with the rollovers lasting about as many months as raffles tend to take.

      Turn Off, Tune Out, Drop In

        Bleudog101
        Avatar
        Simpsonville
        United States
        Member #163182
        January 22, 2015
        2746 Posts
        Offline

        I am super excited about this.  I've really missed the holiday raffles in NJ.  Nice that the top prize is now $2 million.

        NJ definitely deserves this raffle.

          jplayer33
          Avatar
          New Member

          United States
          Member #205572
          April 3, 2020
          17 Posts
          Offline

          To the players who win more than $599 on this revised raffle, prepare to wait and wait and wait to get paid. The Jersey Lottery is now advising players on its web-site to expect it to take six weeks to receive a check in the mail AFTER filing a winning claim. Actually it probably takes longer. Also, the Lottery Office in Trenton is available for players to file a claim by appointment only to big winners and open just two days a week until 4:30 p.m. They use the pandemic as an excuse, but even before the 2020 it was taking about four to six weeks to get a check because the N.J. Lottery is run by a private company and obliviously the company can't issue checks from the state. There is a lag time as the two entities work to fulfill claims. But at least back then the office was open every business day, even to walk-ins, and worked on all claims no matter how small. Of course, it is good to win and whenever the money the money arrives it comes in handy, but why can't the NJ Lottery be like New York where you can actually get paid in cash even for large wins at its Casinos? I hit the New Jersey lottery in early 2020 for $5,000 on Play 4 and went right to Resorts World in Jamaica, NY, filled out a claim form and got the money immediately. They pay out up to $250,000.

            Bleudog101
            Avatar
            Simpsonville
            United States
            Member #163182
            January 22, 2015
            2746 Posts
            Offline

            To the players who win more than $599 on this revised raffle, prepare to wait and wait and wait to get paid. The Jersey Lottery is now advising players on its web-site to expect it to take six weeks to receive a check in the mail AFTER filing a winning claim. Actually it probably takes longer. Also, the Lottery Office in Trenton is available for players to file a claim by appointment only to big winners and open just two days a week until 4:30 p.m. They use the pandemic as an excuse, but even before the 2020 it was taking about four to six weeks to get a check because the N.J. Lottery is run by a private company and obliviously the company can't issue checks from the state. There is a lag time as the two entities work to fulfill claims. But at least back then the office was open every business day, even to walk-ins, and worked on all claims no matter how small. Of course, it is good to win and whenever the money the money arrives it comes in handy, but why can't the NJ Lottery be like New York where you can actually get paid in cash even for large wins at its Casinos? I hit the New Jersey lottery in early 2020 for $5,000 on Play 4 and went right to Resorts World in Jamaica, NY, filled out a claim form and got the money immediately. They pay out up to $250,000.

            Agree with you folks using the pandemic as an excuse to not do things like they used to.  We got stuck with games going to RNG which I think we all HATE!!

            Am confused by your last sentence...won $5K in NJ and claimed it @ Resorts World in Jamaica, New York?   Sounds like you won in two different states?   How long did NJ take to divvy out the money?

              jplayer33
              Avatar
              New Member

              United States
              Member #205572
              April 3, 2020
              17 Posts
              Offline

              Bleudog101, you are right. That was inaccurate. It wasn't the NJ Lottery. I meant NY Lottery. I hit the Play 4 for $1 straight in New York City and cashed it at the casino. Thanks for catching the mistake. And, yes, companies are using the pandemic as an excuse to cut their costs like hotels limiting housekeeping, etc. And computer drawings are the worst and obviously put in place to control the payouts since a computer drawing cannot be truly "random" because the computer has to be programmed.

                jplayer33
                Avatar
                New Member

                United States
                Member #205572
                April 3, 2020
                17 Posts
                Offline

                My mistake. It was the NEW YORK Lottery i hit in early February 2020 for $5,000 and cashed the ticket at Resorts World.

                   
                  Page 1 of 1