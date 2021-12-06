Quick Links
- Florida nursing student scoops up $5 million top prize from lottery scratch-off
It's not the first time she's won big with the Florida Lottery
By Kate Northrop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A Florida nursing student won a whopping $5 million top prize on a lottery scratch-off ticket, but it's not the first time she had the Florida Lottery to thank for her good fortune.
Thanks to a massive $5 million lottery prize and some incredible luck, a hopeful nursing student will continue to pursue a career in the medical world.
On Wednesday, the Florida Lottery announced that Reshena Clark, 29, of Hollywood, claimed one of the coveted $5 million top prizes from the "$5,000,000 LUCK" instant game at headquarters in Tallahassee.
While this win comes in the form of a heavy cash payout, Clark says she's benefitted greatly from the Florida Lottery before.
"I feel like I've won the Florida Lottery twice now," the winner said in a press release. "The Lottery-funded Bright Futures Scholarship is the reason I was able to attend college in the first place. Now that I've won as a player, I feel like everything has come full circle."
Clark opted for the lump-sum payout of $3,815,000. With her winnings, she'll continue working toward her career goal of becoming a nurse.
The lucky player put down $20 on the winning ticket while at the Circle K on North Main Street in Gainesville. For selling the ticket, the retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission from the Lottery.
Now that Clark claimed the tenth top prize, only two top prizes of $5 million remain in the "$5,000,000 LUCK" game, which launched in September 2019. There are also seven $1 million second-tier prizes out of 40 remaining, as well as 12 out of 68 $100,000 third-tier prizes left to claim. According to the Lottery, the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 2.97.
Lottery Post Staff
Hard Luck, Ak
United States
Member #23471
October 13, 2005
403 Posts
Offline
Nice Win! Hopefully She doesn't blow the money and invests wisely.
"We make a living by what you get, You make a LIFE by what you give!"
Sir Winston Churchill
Simpsonville
United States
Member #163182
January 22, 2015
2761 Posts
Offline
Not too late for her to change her career field. Healthcare with this pandemic is awful...glad I retired four years ago. My friends that left working with kids like me are miserable working with adults...way too many deaths.

To each their own though.
To each their own though.
Gallatin Tennesee
United States
Member #194096
November 29, 2018
106 Posts
Offline
Her yearly payout would have been $200,000 a year for the next 25 years. Choosing the 3.8 million dollar lump sum was a wise move. I wish her the best. And since she is young I hope she chooses her friends carefully.
ma
United States
Member #188574
March 15, 2018
105 Posts
Offline
Her yearly payout would have been $200,000 a year for the next 25 years. Choosing the 3.8 million dollar lump sum was a wise move. I wish her the best. And since she is young I hope she chooses her friends carefully.

Was it a wise move. She is too young to take the lump sum. Someone will bilk her out of some of it.
Was it a wise move. She is too young to take the lump sum. Someone will bilk her out of some of it.
100
Grand High Exalted Mystic Ruler
The Hall Of The Mountain Kings Tennesse (East!)
United States
Member #73902
April 28, 2009
15104 Posts
Offline
I would be willing to give her some free investment advice.
Unfortunately Florida's a long way from Tennessee and my truck is in the shop right now.
So I'll need her to provide me with a Maserati so I can get down there.
And incidentals like travel expenses, hotels etc..
Is there a Four Seasons Hotel in Gainesville?
0807 3789 4213 7466 7447

California
California
United States
Member #180563
March 13, 2017
5037 Posts
Offline
Her yearly payout would have been $200,000 a year for the next 25 years. Choosing the 3.8 million dollar lump sum was a wise move. I wish her the best. And since she is young I hope she chooses her friends carefully.
No way, i am also almost middle age. and yep! WISE move, even when i was 10 years ago "Mid 20s only" i would start playing lottery more with best to better odd not rigged (imo) and daddy say rigged powerball or mega, where 1 person won 1 billion or over 100 millIon, while so many many more,
should be also able to "win it and share" per state, but yet only "1?" So i do not do it, but i do play and win much yearly with PICK 4 love it. I busy scratch off at times." Not alot, but you're right MATO GARBO, VERY smart lady here, to take it ALL $$$ so, i am not going to be taking no darn pay out per month, even if i am only 19 my daughter age and other older daughter, 20s, we will NEVER take 1x a month payment.
LUMP SUM #smartlady
Reason:
1.)Do not trust no gov't either side, when it come to monies etc.al., something can go wrong. Then? Nothing...
So i m getting it all in 1 big lump sum, with all the games i play,IF ever win this big from scratch off.
2.)My father, my hero, always was the wisest MOST astute prudent man with the cash comin' and at the time daddy at late 30s or so did star to invest from a few hundred, to thousand, to thousands at "each turn."He would just keep working, great pension he was looking forward to and regularly began each week to start investing into his middle age 40-50's would invest so much at times or lil but, always coming out on top! $$$$$ great life, and retired very early, love it. I shall keep striving to be the same, in upper 30s, now.
I am so very happy for her, doing this,and winning, this Rashida if i spelled it right, is set in life
She was going to be set in her thirties anyway, even WITHOUT being a multi-millionaire, by the lottery,
simply because she was on her way to work in the Medical $$$ Field, and also helping people=best field,
(law and medical when you're able to really help so many.)I AM SO VERY HAPPY for Miss Rasheda. God bless her.
BIG SUPER CONGRATS, just please invest wise and be smart.
0807 3789 4213 7466 7447

California
California
United States
Member #180563
March 13, 2017
5037 Posts
Offline
Was it a wise move. She is too young to take the lump sum. Someone will bilk her out of some of it.
She is almost in her 30s. so that's now 18 to early 20s is real young in my own opinion on this. Still a young person. But being only 8 years over her? I would of done the same, so smart she is.
I am so happy Rasheda was astute prudent to take it all, very VERY smart, 1 of the most happiest lottery stories i've heard, very smart.
CONGRATS,RASHEDA!
New Zealand
Member #177451
September 29, 2016
53 Posts
Offline
Was it a wise move. She is too young to take the lump sum. Someone will bilk her out of some of it.
Or, maybe, she will invest it wisely.. Buy a home. Invest in some indexed fund.. pay off any debts...
You have to wonder.. Just how much will $200,000 pa be worth in 25 years... How much were you earning 25 years ago?
25
Ringleader
Michigan
United States
Member #81738
October 28, 2009
92722 Posts
Offline
Congrats to the lucky gal, enjoy.
