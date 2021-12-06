 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited December 7, 2021, 5:32 am
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Florida nursing student scoops up $5 million top prize from lottery scratch-off

Dec 6, 2021, 1:28 pm

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Florida LotteryFlorida Lottery: Florida nursing student scoops up $5 million top prize from lottery scratch-offRating:

It's not the first time she's won big with the Florida Lottery

By Kate Northrop

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A Florida nursing student won a whopping $5 million top prize on a lottery scratch-off ticket, but it's not the first time she had the Florida Lottery to thank for her good fortune.

Thanks to a massive $5 million lottery prize and some incredible luck, a hopeful nursing student will continue to pursue a career in the medical world.

On Wednesday, the Florida Lottery announced that Reshena Clark, 29, of Hollywood, claimed one of the coveted $5 million top prizes from the "$5,000,000 LUCK" instant game at headquarters in Tallahassee.

While this win comes in the form of a heavy cash payout, Clark says she's benefitted greatly from the Florida Lottery before.

"I feel like I've won the Florida Lottery twice now," the winner said in a press release. "The Lottery-funded Bright Futures Scholarship is the reason I was able to attend college in the first place. Now that I've won as a player, I feel like everything has come full circle."

Clark opted for the lump-sum payout of $3,815,000. With her winnings, she'll continue working toward her career goal of becoming a nurse.

The lucky player put down $20 on the winning ticket while at the Circle K on North Main Street in Gainesville. For selling the ticket, the retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission from the Lottery.

Now that Clark claimed the tenth top prize, only two top prizes of $5 million remain in the "$5,000,000 LUCK" game, which launched in September 2019. There are also seven $1 million second-tier prizes out of 40 remaining, as well as 12 out of 68 $100,000 third-tier prizes left to claim. According to the Lottery, the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 2.97.

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

9 comments. Last comment 21 minutes ago by sully16.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
s5thomps
s5thomps's avatar - Lottery-033.jpg
Hard Luck, Ak
United States
Member #23471
October 13, 2005
403 Posts
Offline

Nice Win! Hopefully She doesn't blow the money and invests wisely.

"We make a living by what you get, You make a LIFE by what you give!"

                                                               Sir Winston ChurchillSun Smiley

    Bleudog101
    Avatar
    Simpsonville
    United States
    Member #163182
    January 22, 2015
    2761 Posts
    Offline

    Not too late for her to change her career field.  Healthcare with this pandemic is awful...glad I retired four years ago.  My friends that left working with kids like me are miserable working with adults...way too many deaths.

    To each their own though.

      Mata Garbo
      Avatar
      Gallatin Tennesee
      United States
      Member #194096
      November 29, 2018
      106 Posts
      Offline

      Her yearly payout would have been $200,000 a year for the next 25 years. Choosing the 3.8 million dollar lump sum was a wise move. I wish her the best. And since she is young I hope she chooses her friends carefully.

        billybucks
        Avatar
        ma
        United States
        Member #188574
        March 15, 2018
        105 Posts
        Offline

        Her yearly payout would have been $200,000 a year for the next 25 years. Choosing the 3.8 million dollar lump sum was a wise move. I wish her the best. And since she is young I hope she chooses her friends carefully.

           Was it a wise move. She is too young to take the lump sum. Someone will bilk her out of some of it.

          rdgrnr
          rdgrnr's avatar - nw barkeep.jpg
          100
          Grand High Exalted Mystic Ruler
          The Hall Of The Mountain Kings Tennesse (East!)
          United States
          Member #73902
          April 28, 2009
          15104 Posts
          Offline

          I would be willing to give her some free investment advice.

          Unfortunately Florida's a long way from Tennessee and my truck is in the shop right now.

          So I'll need her to provide me with a Maserati so I can get down there.

          And incidentals like travel expenses, hotels etc..

          Is there a Four Seasons Hotel in Gainesville? 

            Cassie8620
            Cassie8620's avatar - oGH0ok
            0807 3789 4213 7466 7447
            California
            United States
            Member #180563
            March 13, 2017
            5037 Posts
            Offline

            Her yearly payout would have been $200,000 a year for the next 25 years. Choosing the 3.8 million dollar lump sum was a wise move. I wish her the best. And since she is young I hope she chooses her friends carefully.

            No way, i am also almost middle age. and yep! WISE move, even when i was 10 years ago "Mid 20s only" i would start playing lottery more with best to better odd not rigged (imo) Yes Nodand daddy say rigged powerball or mega, where 1 person won 1 billion or over 100 millIon, while so many many more,

            should be also able to "win it and share" per state, but yet only "1?" So i do not do it, but i do play and win much yearly with PICK 4 love it. I busy scratch off at times." Not alot, but you're right MATO GARBO, VERY smart lady here, to take it ALL $$$ so, i am not going to be taking no darn pay out per month, even if i am only 19 my daughter age and other older daughter, 20s, we will NEVER take 1x a month payment. 

            LUMP SUM #smartlady

            Reason:

            1.)Do not trust no gov't either side, when it come to monies etc.al., something can go wrong. Then? Nothing...

             

            So i m getting it all in 1 big lump sum, with all the games i play,IF ever win this big from scratch off.

            2.)My father, my hero, always was the wisest MOST astute prudent man with the cash comin' and at the time daddy at late 30s or so did star to invest from a few hundred, to thousand, to thousands at "each turn."He would just keep working, great pension he was looking forward to and regularly began each week to start investing into his middle age 40-50's would invest so much at times or lil but, always coming out on top! $$$$$ great life, and retired very early, love it. I shall keep striving to be the same, in upper 30s, now.

             

            I am so very happy for her, doing this,and winning, this Rashida if i spelled it right, is set in life

            She was going to be set in her thirties anyway, even WITHOUT being a multi-millionaire, by the lottery,

            simply because Yes Nodshe was on her way to work in the Medical $$$ Field, and also helping people=best field,Yes Nod

            (law and medical when you're able to really help so many.)I AM SO VERY HAPPY for Miss Rasheda. God bless her.

             

            BIG SUPER CONGRATS, just please invest wise and be smart.

              Cassie8620
              Cassie8620's avatar - oGH0ok
              0807 3789 4213 7466 7447
              California
              United States
              Member #180563
              March 13, 2017
              5037 Posts
              Offline

                 Was it a wise move. She is too young to take the lump sum. Someone will bilk her out of some of it.

              She is almost in her 30s. so that's now 18 to early 20s is real young in my own opinion on this. Still a young person. But being only 8 years over her? I would of done the same, so smart she is.

               

               

              I am so happy Rasheda was astute prudent to take it all, very VERY smart, 1 of the most happiest lottery stories i've heard, very smart. 

               

              CONGRATS,RASHEDA! Banana

              Won(2020) $22,000. Let's Go NC! Time 2 break the bank, baby! 1034 1021 1061 1117

              0708 0806 2264 2446 2274 4764 4774 4662 4667 6035 6230 6231 6223 6442

              2660 2134 2143 2670 2680 4213 5593  7446 7447 7661 7664 7898 8307 8743 8486 9290 9470 9780

                kao1632
                Avatar

                New Zealand
                Member #177451
                September 29, 2016
                53 Posts
                Offline

                   Was it a wise move. She is too young to take the lump sum. Someone will bilk her out of some of it.

                Or, maybe, she will invest it wisely.. Buy a home. Invest in some indexed fund.. pay off any debts... 

                You have to wonder.. Just how much will $200,000 pa be worth in 25 years... How much were you earning 25 years ago?

                  sully16
                  sully16's avatar - sharan
                  25
                  Ringleader
                  Michigan
                  United States
                  Member #81738
                  October 28, 2009
                  92722 Posts
                  Offline

                  Congrats to the lucky gal, enjoy. Party

                  Hello Friends. See Ya!

                     
                    Page 1 of 1