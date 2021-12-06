Florida nursing student scoops up $5 million top prize from lottery scratch-off

It's not the first time she's won big with the Florida Lottery

By Kate Northrop

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A Florida nursing student won a whopping $5 million top prize on a lottery scratch-off ticket, but it's not the first time she had the Florida Lottery to thank for her good fortune.

Thanks to a massive $5 million lottery prize and some incredible luck, a hopeful nursing student will continue to pursue a career in the medical world.

On Wednesday, the Florida Lottery announced that Reshena Clark, 29, of Hollywood, claimed one of the coveted $5 million top prizes from the "$5,000,000 LUCK" instant game at headquarters in Tallahassee.

While this win comes in the form of a heavy cash payout, Clark says she's benefitted greatly from the Florida Lottery before.

"I feel like I've won the Florida Lottery twice now," the winner said in a press release. "The Lottery-funded Bright Futures Scholarship is the reason I was able to attend college in the first place. Now that I've won as a player, I feel like everything has come full circle."

Clark opted for the lump-sum payout of $3,815,000. With her winnings, she'll continue working toward her career goal of becoming a nurse.

The lucky player put down $20 on the winning ticket while at the Circle K on North Main Street in Gainesville. For selling the ticket, the retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus commission from the Lottery.

Now that Clark claimed the tenth top prize, only two top prizes of $5 million remain in the "$5,000,000 LUCK" game, which launched in September 2019. There are also seven $1 million second-tier prizes out of 40 remaining, as well as 12 out of 68 $100,000 third-tier prizes left to claim. According to the Lottery, the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 2.97.