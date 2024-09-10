Florida man wins $1 million in scratch-off game

Sep 10, 2024, 10:58 am (5 comments)SharePostCopy Link

A Floridian has claimed a massive scratch-off lottery prize that propels them toward millionaire status.

James Breseman of Beverly Hills, Florida, risked 50 bucks on a 500X The Cash scratch-off game in January and won $1 million, the Florida Lottery announced Monday.

Breseman, 63, Curatolo opted for the one-time, lump-sum payout of $640,000. He purchased his ticket at the Publix at 6760 West Gulf to Lake Highway in Crystal River. That Publix received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket, lottery officials said.

According to the Florida Lottery, 52 people have won $1 million in the 500x The Cash game since it began this year, with all but two winners choosing the cash option. The most recent one, as yet unnamed but from St. Petersburg, won a million last Friday with a ticket from Reliance Food Mart at 5405 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, Street North.

The game's overall odds of winning something are 1 in 4.23, the Florida Lottery says. The odds of winning $1 million are 1 in 274,004, one of the lowest odds for that size jackpot in all of the Lottery's offerings. There are 52 more $1 million prizes available.

No one has yet won either of the two top 500x The Cash prizes of $25 million. The odds for that prize are a bit steeper, at 1 in 2,1920,355.

Meanwhile, no one has won Mega Millions yet and the estimated jackpot for Tuesday night is $800 million. The Powerball lottery jackpot was won two times in one week last month and was last reset when a ticket in California won the Powerball drawing on Monday, August 19. The current Powerball jackpot is up to $134 million.