Powerball and Mega Millions bundle promotion returns to Arkansas

Arkansas Lottery brings back popular 5-Buck Bundle for multi-state game lovers

By Kate Northrop

Multi-state lottery game lovers in Arkansas are in for a New Year's surprise with the return of the Arkansas Lottery's 5-Buck Bundle starting back up this month.

The Arkansas Lottery is kicking off 2022 by bringing back a promotion that awards a free lottery ticket with the purchase of a $3 Powerball ticket with Power Play and a $2 Mega Millions ticket.

Players who buy a $3 Powerball ticket with the Power Play feature and a $2 Mega Millions ticket will receive a free $1 Natural State Jackpot (NSJ) lottery ticket, good for the next drawing.

"All players have to do to get this great deal is to ask for the 5-Buck Bundle," Arkansas Lottery Executive Director Eric Hagler said in a news release. "This is the fifth straight year we have offered the Bundle. People really like it, so we are bringing it back by popular demand."

The Natural State Jackpot game is one of the Lottery's in-state draw games that offers a chance to win a rolling jackpot by matching five numbers between 1 and 39 for $1 a play.

Both the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are entering the New Year at a mouthwatering $522 million and $244 million, respectively. The next Powerball drawing will take place Monday, Jan. 3, at 10:59 pm EST, while the next Mega Millions drawing will occur on Tues., Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:00 pm EST.

"As long as no one wins these jackpots, they will just continue to increase," Hagler continued. "The Natural State Jackpot draws six nights a week and increases by $5,000 each day until it reaches $150,000, then it grows by $10,000 each draw until it is won. Drawings for Powerball are held three days a week, and Mega Millions drawings occur twice a week. Both games grow by several million dollars each time no one wins the jackpot."

The 5-Buck Bundle promotion went live on Jan. 1 and will run through February 2022. Bundle tickets must be Quick Picks and cost $5.