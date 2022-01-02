 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited January 3, 2022, 4:40 am
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Powerball and Mega Millions bundle promotion returns to Arkansas

Jan 2, 2022, 1:43 pm

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Arkansas LotteryArkansas Lottery: Powerball and Mega Millions bundle promotion returns to ArkansasRating:

Arkansas Lottery brings back popular 5-Buck Bundle for multi-state game lovers

By Kate Northrop

Multi-state lottery game lovers in Arkansas are in for a New Year's surprise with the return of the Arkansas Lottery's 5-Buck Bundle starting back up this month.

The Arkansas Lottery is kicking off 2022 by bringing back a promotion that awards a free lottery ticket with the purchase of a $3 Powerball ticket with Power Play and a $2 Mega Millions ticket.

Players who buy a $3 Powerball ticket with the Power Play feature and a $2 Mega Millions ticket will receive a free $1 Natural State Jackpot (NSJ) lottery ticket, good for the next drawing.

"All players have to do to get this great deal is to ask for the 5-Buck Bundle," Arkansas Lottery Executive Director Eric Hagler said in a news release. "This is the fifth straight year we have offered the Bundle. People really like it, so we are bringing it back by popular demand."

The Natural State Jackpot game is one of the Lottery's in-state draw games that offers a chance to win a rolling jackpot by matching five numbers between 1 and 39 for $1 a play.

Both the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are entering the New Year at a mouthwatering $522 million and $244 million, respectively. The next Powerball drawing will take place Monday, Jan. 3, at 10:59 pm EST, while the next Mega Millions drawing will occur on Tues., Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:00 pm EST.

"As long as no one wins these jackpots, they will just continue to increase," Hagler continued. "The Natural State Jackpot draws six nights a week and increases by $5,000 each day until it reaches $150,000, then it grows by $10,000 each draw until it is won. Drawings for Powerball are held three days a week, and Mega Millions drawings occur twice a week. Both games grow by several million dollars each time no one wins the jackpot."

The 5-Buck Bundle promotion went live on Jan. 1 and will run through February 2022. Bundle tickets must be Quick Picks and cost $5.

Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

3 comments. Last comment 10 hours ago by Bleudog101.
Page 1 of 1
Previous TopicNext Topic
paymentplan-man
Avatar
DMV
United States
Member #183844
August 18, 2017
304 Posts
Offline

That's it I'm moving to Arkansas

    Mata Garbo
    Avatar
    Gallatin Tennesee
    United States
    Member #194096
    November 29, 2018
    116 Posts
    Offline

    Whoever came up with the "bundle" idea needs a raise. This is a great way to get more people to play. Are you listening Tennessee?

    Lurking

      Bleudog101
      Avatar
      Simpsonville
      United States
      Member #163182
      January 22, 2015
      2776 Posts
      Offline

      Nice lottery thinking of their players.  More states should follow their example...and looks they listened to their players.

         
        Page 1 of 1