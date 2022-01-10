 
Virginia University math major scoops up $1 million lottery prize

Jan 10, 2022, 3:26 pm

Virginia Lottery: Virginia University math major scoops up $1 million lottery prize

By Kate Northrop

OAKTON, Va. — A Virginia math major had just the right numbers on a Bank a Million lottery ticket to win a $1 million prize.

Numbers are familiar to college student Brian Donohue, who majors in Mathematics at the University of Virginia. Thanks to his mother, he found a winning ticket worth $1 million in his Christmas stocking.

For someone who deals with numbers day in and day out, the winning numbers on the Virginia Lottery's Bank a Million lottery ticket came as a welcome surprise on Christmas Day. Donohue's mother bought the ticket at the Giant Food grocery store on Chain Bridge Road in Oakton.

The $2 ticket matched the first six numbers, 4, 8, 21, 25, 32, 35, minus the Bonus Ball 15 on December 22 to win the game's top prize of $1 million, beating the odds of 1 in 3,838,380. Since the ticket matched the first six numbers exactly, the Bonus Ball was not needed to win.

According to the Lottery, the top prizes of $1 million, $500,000 and $250,000 (depending on the wager) are calculated so that winners receive the prize amount after federal and state tax withholdings, which means that Donohue will be walking away with the full $1 million prize.

Donohue said that the prize money will go toward his college tuition.

Bank a Million drawings take place every Wednesday and Saturday at 11:00 pm EST.

Lottery Post Staff

8 comments.
fellini
Blue Bell,Pa
United States
Member #156241
June 12, 2014
62 Posts
Offline

The title makes it seem like the student won because of his math skills, but that's clearly not the case.

    Bleudog101
    Simpsonville
    United States
    Member #163182
    January 22, 2015
    2790 Posts
    Online

    The title makes it seem like the student won because of his math skills, but that's clearly not the case.

    I thought initially he'd say it was nearly mathematically impossible to win the lottery until the article was read.   One thing that really stood out was that they pay the taxes so you actually get the $1 million.

      Raven62
      25
      New Jersey
      United States
      Member #17842
      June 28, 2005
      149872 Posts
      Online

      Party Congrats to the Winner! Party

      You don't need Mathematics to Win!

      Just Divine Intervention!

      A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

      Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

      Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

      The best way to learn is to never stop being a student!

        JuliaM
        New Member
        Toronto
        Canada
        Member #219857
        January 7, 2022
        35 Posts
        Offline

        Virginia's BM apparently is one of the easiest to win jackpots because it only has 40 numbers.

        He can now go hire someone to create a program and sell it as lottery secret formula software LOL

          MsBee18
          Florida
          United States
          Member #186822
          January 2, 2018
          423 Posts
          Offline

          Never heard of this draw game Bank Million. Congratulations on the win. I agree a million should be a million.

            Artist77
            United States
            Member #121739
            January 16, 2012
            7830 Posts
            Offline

            I play this game sometimes. 1 million tax free so you really win about 1.4 million. It replaced decades of dollars.

            His time is up.

             

            Foul

            Job killing

            Barbarians

              kao1632
              New Zealand
              Member #177451
              September 29, 2016
              63 Posts
              Offline

              I play this game sometimes. 1 million tax free so you really win about 1.4 million. It replaced decades of dollars.

              It's not tax free.. It is just a million after WITHHOLDING tax has been deducted...

              An important distinction.

              Marginal tax exceeds 24% when you earn more than $164,925.. (up to 37% for sums over $523,601)

              Federal tax due on $1,000,000 is about $334,426.. and he would have paid only $240,000

              And State withholding is 4% while "Add'l state taxes due (5.75% final rate)"  so, up to another 1.75%...

              For him to walk away with $1m after withholding taxes are deducted... means he has to be getting something like $1,357,000..

               

              He'll owe about $130,000-$140,000...ybe more depending on his other income.

                Artist77
                United States
                Member #121739
                January 16, 2012
                7830 Posts
                Offline

                It's not tax free.. It is just a million after WITHHOLDING tax has been deducted...

                An important distinction.

                Marginal tax exceeds 24% when you earn more than $164,925.. (up to 37% for sums over $523,601)

                Federal tax due on $1,000,000 is about $334,426.. and he would have paid only $240,000

                And State withholding is 4% while "Add'l state taxes due (5.75% final rate)"  so, up to another 1.75%...

                For him to walk away with $1m after withholding taxes are deducted... means he has to be getting something like $1,357,000..

                 

                He'll owe about $130,000-$140,000...ybe more depending on his other income.

                Lol. I know how taxes are paid and one still really pays taxes. I had read the legal info on the lottery website. I was referring to how the game is advertised.

                His time is up.

                 

                Foul

                Job killing

                Barbarians

                   
