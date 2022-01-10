Virginia University math major scoops up $1 million lottery prize

By Kate Northrop

OAKTON, Va. — A Virginia math major had just the right numbers on a Bank a Million lottery ticket to win a $1 million prize.

Numbers are familiar to college student Brian Donohue, who majors in Mathematics at the University of Virginia. Thanks to his mother, he found a winning ticket worth $1 million in his Christmas stocking.

For someone who deals with numbers day in and day out, the winning numbers on the Virginia Lottery's Bank a Million lottery ticket came as a welcome surprise on Christmas Day. Donohue's mother bought the ticket at the Giant Food grocery store on Chain Bridge Road in Oakton.

The $2 ticket matched the first six numbers, 4, 8, 21, 25, 32, 35, minus the Bonus Ball 15 on December 22 to win the game's top prize of $1 million, beating the odds of 1 in 3,838,380. Since the ticket matched the first six numbers exactly, the Bonus Ball was not needed to win.

According to the Lottery, the top prizes of $1 million, $500,000 and $250,000 (depending on the wager) are calculated so that winners receive the prize amount after federal and state tax withholdings, which means that Donohue will be walking away with the full $1 million prize.

Donohue said that the prize money will go toward his college tuition.

Bank a Million drawings take place every Wednesday and Saturday at 11:00 pm EST.