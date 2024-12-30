Iowa woman pulls $150,000 winning lottery ticket out of Christmas stocking

Dec 30, 2024, 12:40 pm (5 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Family tradition makes Christmas even more magical

By Kate Northrop

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — An annual family tradition turned this Christmas into one to remember after an Iowa woman found out the lottery ticket in her stocking was worth $150,000.

Taylor Caffrey of Grimes visited Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive on Friday to claim a $150,000 top prize she was gifted on Christmas. There, she told Lottery officials about the magical win.

The 25-year-old explained that it was a family tradition to gift scratch-off tickets on Christmas, but no one has ever won as big of a prize as this before.

Caffrey's mother was the one to purchase the winning ticket, a $10 game called "Money Gift," at Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh on SE University Avenue in West Des Moines.

The stocking stuffer quite literally turned out to be a "money gift," and instantly won her a nice $150,000 sum. Two days after Christmas, she told the Lottery she plans on using the winnings to pay off debt from her college loans and hopefully purchase a home.

With Caffrey having officially claimed her prize, there are two more top prizes of $150,000 remaining in the $10 "Money Gift" scratch-off game, which launched in October.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 2.83.