USA Mega

Lottery Places

The time is now 3:07 pm

You last visited
January 6, 2025, 3:07 pm

All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)

Home › Lottery News › Iowa woman's dream comes true on Christmas after being gifted $250,000 winning lottery ticket

Iowa woman's dream comes true on Christmas after being gifted $250,000 winning lottery ticket

Jan 2, 2025, 12:15 pm (3 comments)

Iowa Lottery

"Dreams do happen, and it only takes one ticket."

By Kate Northrop

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa — One Iowa woman's dream of winning the lottery came true on Christmas Day after she received a gift from her husband in the form of a winning $250,000 ticket.

An Iowa couple were as giddy as children waking up to presents on Christmas morning when they discovered that a gifted lottery ticket was worth $250,000.

Lottery tickets are common gifts and stocking stuffers around the holidays, and one Iowa couple was no exception to the trend. Darla Carpenter of New Hampton found herself looking at a "Winter Winnings" scratch-off ticket on Christmas, gifted to her by her husband.

She scratched off the festive $20 ticket and instantly knew this was the most pricey gift she had ever received — the ticket had won the game's $250,000 top prize.

"Dreams do happen, and it only takes one ticket," Carpenter told the Iowa Lottery. "I just kept believing maybe one day that would be me."

The winner claimed her prize on Dec. 27 at the Lottery's regional office in Mason City, but the couple was too excited to sleep the night before.

"Neither of us slept last night," Carpenter recalled. "I still don't think it hit, but now I've got my picture and the check and it's amazing."

The 61-year-old, who works at a manufacturing facility, plans on retiring in a couple of years, and the prize money will sweeten retirement even more.

"It just gives me more of a sense of security right now, knowing I have something to fall back on if something happens," Carpenter continued.

Carpenter's husband purchased the winning ticket at Kwik Star on East Main Street in New Hampton. The ticket won the second of three available top prizes of $250,000 in the game, which launched in October 2024.

The odds of winning the top prize in the $20 "Winter Winnings" scratch-off game are 1 in 126,000, while the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 2.64.

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

Lottery Post Staff

Related links

Iowa Lottery Results

Iowa Lottery - official site

Related news stories

Iowa woman pulls $150,000 winning lottery ticket out of Christmas stockingDec 30, 2024

Iowa woman will honor late husband by buying motorcycle after winning $50,000 in the lotterySep 30, 2024

$150,000 lottery prize makes for perfect Christmas and birthday present for NC playerDec 26, 2021

Woman's winning lottery ticket almost ended up in a Christmas cardJan 8, 2021

Traditional lottery ticket Christmas gift turns into $3M winFeb 8, 2019

Tags for this story

Other popular tags

Comments

sully16's avatarsully16

Wonderful Christmas story, Congrats Darla, enjoy your New Year in style.🥳

JustMaybe

Congrats on the win 🎊

Moving forward, I will start gifting myself lottery tickets and putting them in the Christmas Stocking 🧦 

Will let us know how it goes 😉

JustMaybe

Quote: Originally posted by JustMaybe on Jan 2, 2025

Congrats on the win 🎊

Moving forward, I will start gifting myself lottery tickets and putting them in the Christmas Stocking 🧦 

Will let us know how it goes 😉

I was for real, I got my MM and PB tickets and put them in the stocking.

End of comments
Subscribe to this news story
Guest