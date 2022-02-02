Widowed father of six to put $100,000 lottery prize to good use

Ontario family is one happy bunch

By Kate Northrop

NEWMARKET, Canada — A recently widowed father of six is elated after winning a prize worth $100,000 from a sports-themed Ontario Lottery game.

Neng Chao of Newmarket is celebrating a $100,000 win from the Point Spread sports game, and he's ready to put the newly acquired funds to good use.

"I felt like my wife who recently passed away was there helping me with this win," Chao told the Lottery. "I loved her so much."

Each and every one of his six children could not be happier for him upon learning the wonderful news.

"I was so happy to share this good news with my children," the winner said while claiming his prize at the OLG Prize Center in Toronto. "They were jumping for joy."

Point Spread is a sports-themed lottery game where players bet on whether their chosen teams will cover or beat the "spread." Wagers range from $2 up to $100 on a minimum of 2 events and up to a maximum of 12 events.

The 44-year-old father said that he plans on using the prize money to pay some bills and will put it toward his daughter's education. He also wants to share the winnings with his family.

"I'll also help my parents purchase a new vehicle — they've been driving the same on forever," he explained.

Chao bought his lucky ticket at Newmarket Smoke Shop on Yonge Street in Newmarket and recalled being in complete shock when he learned the ticket was a winner.

"This is a great, amazing feeling," he finished.