Father buys winning $1 million lottery ticket while wife waits in hospital with newborn

Casual lottery player becomes father of two and millionaire in one day

By Kate Northrop

BROCKVILLE, Canada — A data analyst became a father of two and a millionaire in one day after he bought a $1 million (US$747,045) winning lottery ticket while his wife waited at the hospital with their newborn.

Ian Dupre, 37, and his wife left the hospital with a million dollars and one more family member on Jan. 4, 2024.

"I drove my wife to the next town over to have our baby," Dupre told the Ontario Lottery when he visited to collect his winnings. "After the baby was born, I decided to pick up some tickets while we were waiting to leave the hospital. I saw the 'Ultimate' ticket and figured I would try my luck."

He had bought the ticket at Quickie Pearl on William Street in Brockville, a 13-minute walk down the road from the Brockville General Hospital.

"$100 Ultimate" is a $100 ticket that offers instant prizes of up to $100,000, and each ticket was eligible for a chance to win one of 40 $1 million prizes drawn on Jan. 4, 2024. Dupre's ticket won one of those million-dollar prizes.

"Sure enough, I checked my ticket after the draw and saw I won $1 million — I was in complete disbelief!" Dupre continued.

Since he doesn't play the lottery regularly, the Ontario man was in for quite the shock. He went back to the hospital to share news of the win with his wife, who was just as stunned.

"The first person I told was my wife, and she couldn't believe it," he recalled.

The family says the winnings will help them catch up on some bills, and they'll invest a portion of the prize as well.

Players holding a "$100 Ultimate" ticket can check the winnings numbers for the Jan. 4, 2024 drawing on the official Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG) website. There are 40 total winning tickets of $1 million.

According to the Lottery, tickets for the "$100 Ultimate" instant game are no longer available for purchase following the draw. Tickets were available to players from Oct. 2, 2023 to Jan. 4, 2024, or until quantities lasted.

The odds of winning a $1 million prize from the draw were 1 in 25,000, which had provided the most favorable odds of winning a $1 million prize offered by OLG. The overall odds of winning any of the instant prizes were 1 in 3.55.