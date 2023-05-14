Canadian woman "calls in rich" to work after winning $1 million in the lottery

May 14, 2023, 5:51 pm (1 comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

Winner adds one more "Lotto" win to the family

By Kate Northrop

SAINT JOHN, Canada — A Canadian woman won a $1 million (US$732,145) lottery prize one week after leaving one of her two full-time jobs and was too excited to go into work the next day.

Jamie Sullivan of Saint John, N.B., couldn't think about much else besides the fact that she was holding a winning scratch-off ticket from the Atlantic Lottery worth $1 million. After scratching it off on Thursday night, she decided she wouldn't be able to work the next day.

"Last Friday was my last day at my other job, and so I actually had to call in rich," she told the Lottery.

She had stopped at the Circle K on Loch Lomond Road in Saint John and picked out a $10 "Casino Multiplier" scratch-off ticket and found herself the winner of the game's top prize.

"It's very surreal, very 'pinch me I'm not sure if I'm dreaming,'" Sullivan remarked while claiming her prize. "I'm glad I'm here now, so it's becoming a reality and even more exciting."

Sullivan plans on putting the prize to use. With the winnings, she'll build a new home, live mortgage-free, help her recently retired parents, and put away funds for her children's education. Of course, she'll get to cross a few things off her bucket list, including seeing Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, and George Strait in concert with VIP backstage passes for a meet-and-greet.

It's more than just much-needed purchases and fun outings that this prize allows Sullivan to afford. For several years, Sullivan and her family have wanted a Boston Terrier, and the win was the final push that helped them decide it was finally time.

"I saw a post on Facebook that someone backed out of adopting this little Boston Terrier puppy and I was like, 'I think it's meant to be, this is it now,'" Sullivan explained. "So, I went to get him, and we named him Lotto. It just felt like everything was happening just exactly as it was supposed to."

There are now five out of ten top prizes of $1 million remaining in the "Casino Multiplier" scratch-off game, which launched in January.

The retailer will receive a one percent seller's prize for selling the winning ticket.