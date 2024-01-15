USA Mega

Ontario Lottery launches a new type of instant ticket

Jan 15, 2024, 8:00 am (Post a comment)

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation

Canadian lottery combines draw game and scratch-off tickets to make something different

By Kate Northrop

The Ontario Lottery (OLG) launched a new type of instant draw game, in which the draw has already been conducted and players must go on the "hunt" to find one of the winning tickets.

Ontario lottery players now have access to a type of instant game that is being promoted as "first-of-its-kind" for the way it incorporates both a draw game and scratch-off ticket.

On Tuesday, OLG announced the launch of the $25 "Instant Gold Pursuit" ticket, which "combines the excitement of a scratch ticket with a unique twist on a classic lottery draw," an OLG press release reads.

The catch is that the winning numbers were already drawn on Jan. 7, and players "experience the thrill of the hunt" to find the ticket holding those winning numbers.

In total, there are 50 tickets containing the winning numbers that each won a $100,000 prize. The ticket also features smaller instant prizes ranging from $25 to $2,500.

As soon as players purchase a ticket, they can check if it is a top prize winner by scanning it on the OLG mobile app or by taking it to a retailer's ticket checker.

"OLG is always looking for new ways to reimagine lottery and offer players more exciting chances to bring home the win," OLG Chief Lottery ad Customer Officer Nancy Kennedy said. "And we're delivering an even bigger win for people across Ontario with 100% of profits from 'Gold Pursuit' going back into their communities."

The overall odds of winning any instant prize in the game are 1 in 3.19, while the odds of winning one of the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 20,000.

