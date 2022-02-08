Gaming board tracks down Las Vegas tourist after slot machine failed to inform him of jackpot win

Out-of-state player finally gets rightful prize after hours of painstaking detective work

By Kate Northrop

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Nevada Gaming Control Board went on the hunt for an out-of-town winner after a slot machine at a Las Vegas casino failed to inform him of a huge jackpot win.

A slot machine malfunction caused a tourist to walk away from a Las Vegas casino completely unaware that he had won a nearly $230,000 jackpot, but the gaming board was willing to put in the work to make sure the player got his rightful prize.

On January 8, Arizona resident Robert Taylor played a progressive slot machine at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino on Las Vegas Boulevard, but gaming officials said a "communications error" caused the machine to experience a malfunction that prevented Taylor and casino personnel from realizing that a jackpot had been won.

By the time the gaming board had completed an extensive review of the slot machine and communications technology, Taylor had already returned home to Arizona, oblivious to the fact that he had won a $229,368.52 jackpot.

The casino had made multiple attempts to identify the player, and through a painstaking process of reviewing hours of surveillance footage across multiple gaming properties, conducting numerous witness interviews, studying electronic purchase records, and analyzing rideshare data, the winner was finally revealed to be Robert Taylor.

"The Nevada Gaming Control Board is charged with the strict regulation of the gaming industry, the protection of the gaming public, and ensuring that the industry benefits the State of Nevada," James Taylor, Chief of the Board's Enforcement Division said in a press release on Friday. "I commend the agents of the Enforcement Division, particularly Agent Dan Nuqui, for ensuring that the public trust in the gaming industry remains strong by spending countless hours over two weeks to ensure that a patron is awarded winnings owed to him. I'd also like to thank the Nevada Transportation Authority for their assistance in confirming the identity of the patron."

On January 28, Robert was officially notified of his nearly $230,000 jackpot win. A statement issued by the gaming board confirmed that he would have collected his winnings this past weekend.

"This has been a great example of government working together for the benefit of the public," James concluded.