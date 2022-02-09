Maryland man bags $52,000 Pick 4 prize after playing the same numbers for nine years

Quick Links
Lucky number combination had loyal player running down the stairs in excitement
By Kate Northrop
PARKVILLE, Md. — One loyal Maryland lottery player is finally getting the big payout he's been longing for after playing the same Pick 4 number combination for nine years.
At long last, a Parkville man, who goes by the nickname "Grimmas," saw his persistence pay off in the Maryland Lottery's Pick 4 game after bagging a $50,000 and $2,000 prize in the same drawing.
In a bid to improve his credit score, "Grimmas" set up a bank account and opened three credit card accounts in 2013.
He noticed the same set of four numbers had been recurring in his financials — the last four digits of every credit card were the same: 7-0-3-8.
Perhaps, he assumed, the bank did this to make tracking banking records easier, but a bank employee he asked about it said, "That's weird."
From that point on, those would be his lucky numbers.
While he didn't play them every day, "Grimmas" would use the number combination whenever he felt lucky, racking up some wins over time on boxed tickets. However, in 2017 there was one drawing he skipped that produced his lucky combination straight.
"I lost my cool a little bit," the 45-year-old told the Lottery. Though, the crushing miss prompted him to continue playing the lucky numbers.
Lo and behold, the Midday Pick 4 drawing on Jan. 30 produced the numbers 7-0-3-8. With ten straight tickets and ten more boxed, the lucky winner took home two prizes of $50,000 and $2,000, respectively.
"Grimmas" visited the Lottery to collect his well-earned prize with his wife, "Grimmette."
"My fiancée and I are very excited," "Grimmas" said in a press release. There's plenty of reason to be excited, since the couple will be using the prize to help pay for their nuptials, as well as some bills.
The twenty winning tickets were purchased at 8 Days A Week Liquors on Taylor Avenue in Parkville.
Thanks to Raven62 for the tip.
Congrats to the Happy Couple!
That's so cool, congrats to them, Enjoy.
Well Let's do the math. Assuming he played everyday which the article indicates he probably did, 365 days x 9yrs=3285 days x $20 (10 straight and 10 boxed)=$65,700 Spent. He lost money! He's still 13k in the hole.
Well Let's do the math. Assuming he played everyday which the article indicates he probably did, 365 days x 9yrs=3285 days x $20 (10 straight and 10 boxed)=$65,700 Spent. He lost money! He's still 13k in the hole.
So happy he is a big BIG JACKPOT WINNER !!!!!! MIDDLE-AGE so both got alot of GOOD LIFE to live, easier lil bit with all this cash too$$$
I myself, truly love winning my p4 multi-x so i am real happy when i see others win it too $$ so HAPPY for BOTH. I LOVE TO SEE others win alot of money too!
Not in the hole, for anything, he is a BIG time winner and smarter than wasting cash on harder odds like my father say on mm and p-ball. Glad i do not either.
THIS is the way to play and win and the other man who did it multiple tickets on P3= six figure win a week ago, i think it was posted here, love that, in VA.
Congrats. as this is the only way to gamble imo, when you're able to win off better odds.
$$$ Great job, sir, Invest, and spend wisely, and save the rest.LOVE seeing people win like this.
i'm agreeing, yep, i am so happy FOR HIM, for them both, love it!
#LoveMyPick4Game
First, in CALIFORNIA(for 2 decades since 18)
Then, we moved here to the south (NC)
Next, i am going to be playing, and hopefully winning PICK 4:
DE.PA.NJ(Tri-state metropolitan area) when we move.
Hope you're eto win some cash soon yourself, Ranett. Good luck, with your games.
So happy he is a big BIG JACKPOT WINNER !!!!!! MIDDLE-AGE so both got alot of GOOD LIFE to live, easier lil bit with all this cash too$$$
I myself, truly love winning my p4 multi-x so i am real happy when i see others win it too $$ so HAPPY for BOTH. I LOVE TO SEE others win alot of money too!
Not in the hole, for anything, he is a BIG time winner and smarter than wasting cash on harder odds like my father say on mm and p-ball. Glad i do not either.
THIS is the way to play and win and the other man who did it multiple tickets on P3= six figure win a week ago, i think it was posted here, love that, in VA.
Congrats. as this is the only way to gamble imo, when you're able to win off better odds.
$$$ Great job, sir, Invest, and spend wisely, and save the rest.LOVE seeing people win like this.
Not in the hole for anything? Are you kidding me? Spending $65,000 over 9 years. I can imagine the conversation with his wife. Honey you know I've spent 65,000 on the lottery over nine years I don't know if you know that. But I'm going to keep playing because I know my numbers are coming.. I'd be in divorce court if I said that to my wife. he could play that combo for another 10 years and not hit it 1 in 10,000 is the odds for a straight hit. And that's still no guarantee. Apparently you don't know math. The only good thing about it he's cut his losses. But he's still in the hole get your calculator out i
BIG Congrats to him
Well Let's do the math. Assuming he played everyday which the article indicates he probably did, 365 days x 9yrs=3285 days x $20 (10 straight and 10 boxed)=$65,700 Spent. He lost money! He's still 13k in the hole.
Some players might need to win a PB or MM jackpot just to break even. And it's possible this guy spent less than he won. Even spending $10 a day doesn't leave much room for a huge profits especially after he pays those pesky Federal taxes.
How much he spent is similar to article with the man shown holding a gigantic $132,000 check. Don't know how much he spent either or if in fact he sat on 104 pick-3 winning tickets worth $52,000 for two months waiting for another big hit. Always like reading articles about people creating large jackpots play games with much smaller odds.
BIG Congrats to him
Big Congrats, yep. Smarter players = smaller odds, a big nice juicy cash pay out... Love that the couple won.
I am putting it in, for NC, just to see if it is goin' to hit this way, i am one who do this at times, wit' a state or few states over, and played it already for couple days.
I played it, with some KEY #s of mine, exactly the way he won it.
Personally?
I amalways happy, for others who win, with yyyep smaller odds, and he did it!
I can just imagine how happy inwardly and outward he was, as her, great story." G-luck, playing your lottery HappyFeet83.
G-night.
Well Let's do the math. Assuming he played everyday which the article indicates he probably did, 365 days x 9yrs=3285 days x $20 (10 straight and 10 boxed)=$65,700 Spent. He lost money! He's still 13k in the hole.
"While he didn't play them every day, "Grimmas" would use the number combination whenever he felt lucky, racking up some wins over time on boxed tickets."
According to the article he didn't play them every day. He may have spent more than he won, he may not have.
