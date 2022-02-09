Maryland man bags $52,000 Pick 4 prize after playing the same numbers for nine years

Lucky number combination had loyal player running down the stairs in excitement

By Kate Northrop

PARKVILLE, Md. — One loyal Maryland lottery player is finally getting the big payout he's been longing for after playing the same Pick 4 number combination for nine years.

At long last, a Parkville man, who goes by the nickname "Grimmas," saw his persistence pay off in the Maryland Lottery's Pick 4 game after bagging a $50,000 and $2,000 prize in the same drawing.

In a bid to improve his credit score, "Grimmas" set up a bank account and opened three credit card accounts in 2013.

He noticed the same set of four numbers had been recurring in his financials — the last four digits of every credit card were the same: 7-0-3-8.

Perhaps, he assumed, the bank did this to make tracking banking records easier, but a bank employee he asked about it said, "That's weird."

From that point on, those would be his lucky numbers.

While he didn't play them every day, "Grimmas" would use the number combination whenever he felt lucky, racking up some wins over time on boxed tickets. However, in 2017 there was one drawing he skipped that produced his lucky combination straight.

"I lost my cool a little bit," the 45-year-old told the Lottery. Though, the crushing miss prompted him to continue playing the lucky numbers.

Lo and behold, the Midday Pick 4 drawing on Jan. 30 produced the numbers 7-0-3-8. With ten straight tickets and ten more boxed, the lucky winner took home two prizes of $50,000 and $2,000, respectively.

"Grimmas" visited the Lottery to collect his well-earned prize with his wife, "Grimmette."

"My fiancée and I are very excited," "Grimmas" said in a press release. There's plenty of reason to be excited, since the couple will be using the prize to help pay for their nuptials, as well as some bills.

The twenty winning tickets were purchased at 8 Days A Week Liquors on Taylor Avenue in Parkville.

