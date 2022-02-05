Quick Links
VA man wins $132,000 in two Pick 3 drawings
Virginia Lottery: VA man wins $132,000 in two Pick 3 drawingsRating:
Played massive number of tickets with same numbers
One very lucky Virginia man collected a six-figure lottery win in Virginia, after all 264 of his tickets came up winners in two separate drawings, Virginia Lottery officials say.
Yes, 264 tickets.
Jalen Taylor of Charlottesville won $132,000 when each ticket proved to be worth $500, Virginia Lottery officials said in a press release.
The prize came after Taylor went big and bought two large batches of Pick 3 tickets over a two-month span. The first was 104 tickets with the numbers 960 he got for the Nov. 18 drawing, and the second was 160 tickets with the numbers 542 he purchased for the Jan. 10 drawing.
The tickets cost $1 each.
Both of his 3-digit combinations were drawn, netting him $52,000 with the first batch and $80,000 with the second, officials said.
All the tickets came from grocery stores. He bought the tickets for his first win at the Food Lion at 1740 Timberwood Boulevard in Charlottesville. He bought his tickets for his second big win at Harris Teeter, located at 975 Emmet Street in Charlottesville.
Taylor didn't say how he decided on the numbers. (Players can pick any three-digit sequence from 000 to 999.)
"I had a feeling," Taylor said in the release. "When you get a feeling, just play!"
Taylor said he intends to save the cash and invest.
He beat odds of 1 in 1,000 by picking the three winning numbers.
State officials didn't give the odds of doing it twice in eight weeks.
Lottery Post Staff
Congrats to the Two Time Winner!
With 264 Str8 Tickets!
No way he had a feeling
He knows what he is doing
Great job !!
Congrats
No way he had a feeling
He knows what he is doing
Great job !!
Congrats
Probably... LOL
He, i am sure play same ticket(s) five times or 20x or more at times, and got REAL lucky. I am very happy for him.
Now, THAT'S how you "gamble" et.al. as it's quite astute of him, prudent to play more in P3 and or P4
(and play less in Mega) and PB (just my opine)on this, because he would've probably lost more in power or mega,
but did not win a cent off of the "bigger games" so honestly? I commend him 100x over, great job, JADEN.Won SIX figures, like that, all off of PICK 3...
Now, Jaden, be sure to be smart and:
-invest
-Buy a piece of real estate.
-Focus on saving the rest, and invest more $$$
Great job, i LOVE this story....Love it! Congrats, Jaden or Jalen.
I wonder if he had to pay tax on those... Cause the check says $132,000 which would then be taxable... Normally you would just cash them in if they're $600 and under without going to the Lottery office... Or maybe he was thinking "wow" that's a lotta tickets, Nobody's gonna cash all these in so heck with it... A win is a win...
I think Jalen used to have a YouTube Channel where he posted Pick 3 and Pick 4 predictions. Well done.
It's a Cinderella story
When I read stories like this and the winner say its luck or a hunch, I get the feeling that they are using a good lottery system! May be Marc Bristow system is at work
Same #'s, different games.
I wonder if he had to pay tax on those... Cause the check says $132,000 which would then be taxable... Normally you would just cash them in if they're $600 and under without going to the Lottery office... Or maybe he was thinking "wow" that's a lotta tickets, Nobody's gonna cash all these in so heck with it... A win is a win...
I would think not. They were all less than $600. He just cashed them all at once at the office, got a check, and saved himself a gazillion trips to the store. That's better than walking into the local bank with a $132K in cash and saying, "I want to make a deposit."
At the least it would avoid a lot of questions. Or imagine if he had that much cash, and was on the way to the bank and got pulled over for a traffic ticket, and then had it confiscated.
Here in New York City a lot of gamblers bet a hundred dollars on the pick 3. But you won't see them holding a demonstration check in front of a camera. Also it isn't difficult to cash multiple tickets with a lottery agent on practically every street.
Great job. That's how you go all in. Win BIG or Lose.
quick picks or his own numbers?
i just found it kind of strange that he was able to do this on 2 different occasions. Anyone can get lucky on 1 day, but to be able to be successful after loading up on 2 different days is remarkable. He should go to Vegas and play any game he wants. The guy has a gift.
quick picks or his own numbers?
My guess is these were his own numbers. They are probably numbers he has played before.
I wonder if he had to pay tax on those... Cause the check says $132,000 which would then be taxable... Normally you would just cash them in if they're $600 and under without going to the Lottery office... Or maybe he was thinking "wow" that's a lotta tickets, Nobody's gonna cash all these in so heck with it... A win is a win...
I wondered this myself...
https://www.irs.gov/taxtopics/tc419
" You must report all gambling winnings as "Other Income" on Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR (use Schedule 1 (Form 1040) PDF), including winnings that aren't reported on a Form W-2G PDF."
Suggests that you must report any winnings. Even those less than $600...
And then you get..
"
Specific Instructions for Form W-2G (https://www.irs.gov/instructions/iw2g)
File Form W-2G, Certain Gambling Winnings, to report gambling winnings and any federal income tax withheld on those winnings. The requirements for reporting and withholding depend on the type of gambling, the amount of the gambling winnings, and generally the ratio of the winnings to the wager. File Form W-2G with the IRS. You must provide a statement to the winner (Copies B and C of Form W-2G)."
...
Reportable Gambling Winnings
(4) The winnings (except winnings from bingo, slot machines, keno, and poker tournaments) reduced, at the option of the payer, by the wager are:
$600 or more, and..
Does that mean you don't have to report winnings? Or just not on the form iw2g?
Fun and games.. Glad I don't have to worry about US taxes...