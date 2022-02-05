 
VA man wins $132,000 in two Pick 3 drawings

Feb 5, 2022, 1:36 pm

VA man wins $132,000 in two Pick 3 drawings

Played massive number of tickets with same numbers

One very lucky Virginia man collected a six-figure lottery win in Virginia, after all 264 of his tickets came up winners in two separate drawings, Virginia Lottery officials say.

Yes, 264 tickets.

Jalen Taylor of Charlottesville won $132,000 when each ticket proved to be worth $500, Virginia Lottery officials said in a press release.

The prize came after Taylor went big and bought two large batches of Pick 3 tickets over a two-month span. The first was 104 tickets with the numbers 960 he got for the Nov. 18 drawing, and the second was 160 tickets with the numbers 542 he purchased for the Jan. 10 drawing.

The tickets cost $1 each.

Both of his 3-digit combinations were drawn, netting him $52,000 with the first batch and $80,000 with the second, officials said.

All the tickets came from grocery stores. He bought the tickets for his first win at the Food Lion at 1740 Timberwood Boulevard in Charlottesville. He bought his tickets for his second big win at Harris Teeter, located at 975 Emmet Street in Charlottesville. 

Taylor didn't say how he decided on the numbers. (Players can pick any three-digit sequence from 000 to 999.)

"I had a feeling," Taylor said in the release. "When you get a feeling, just play!"

Taylor said he intends to save the cash and invest.

He beat odds of 1 in 1,000 by picking the three winning numbers.

State officials didn't give the odds of doing it twice in eight weeks.

News story photo

Lottery Post Staff

18 comments.
Raven62
Raven62's avatar - binary
25
New Jersey
United States
Member #17842
June 28, 2005
150928 Posts
Offline

Congrats to the Two Time Winner!

With 264 Str8 Tickets!

With 264 Str8 Tickets! Thumbs Up

A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

The best way to learn is to never stop being a student!

    picktowin
    picktowin's avatar - Lottery-022.jpg
    wisconsin
    United States
    Member #49377
    January 28, 2007
    4824 Posts
    Online

    No way he had a feeling 

    He knows what he is doing 

    Great job !! 

    Congrats

      Cassie8620
      Cassie8620's avatar - oGH0ok
      California
      United States
      Member #180563
      March 13, 2017
      5171 Posts
      Offline

      No way he had a feeling 

      He knows what he is doing 

      Great job !! 

      Congrats

      Probably... LOL

      He, i am sure play same ticket(s) five times or 20x or more at times, and got REAL lucky. I am very happy for him.

      Now, THAT'S how you "gamble" et.al. as it's quite astute of him, prudent to play more in P3 and or P4 

      (and play less in Mega) and PB (just my opine)on this, because he would've  Yes Nodprobably lost more in power or mega,

      but did not win a cent off of the "bigger games" so honestly? I commend him 100x over, great job, JADEN.BananaWon SIX figures, like that, all off of PICK 3...

      Now, Jaden, be sure to be smart and:

      -invest

      -Buy a piece of real estate.

      -Focus on saving the rest, and invest more $$$

      Great job, i LOVE this story....Love it! DanceCongrats, Jaden or Jalen.

      Won(2020) $22,000. Let's Go NC! Time 2 break the bank, baby! 1034 1021 1061 1117

      0708 0806 2264 2446 2274 3533 3535 4764 4774 4662 4667 5051 5151 6035 6230 6231 6223 6442

      2660 2134 2143 2670 2680 4213 4132 4878  7466 7466 7447  7664 7848 7898  8486 9290 9470 9780

        DYELLOMAN
        DYELLOMAN's avatar - chi
        Man. VA.
        United States
        Member #164581
        March 8, 2015
        1033 Posts
        Offline

        Party Congrats to the Two Time Winner! Party

        With 264 Str8 Tickets! Thumbs Up

        I wonder if he had to pay tax on those... Cause the check says $132,000 which would then be taxable... Normally you would just cash them in if they're $600 and under without going to the Lottery office... Or maybe he was thinking "wow" that's a lotta tickets, Nobody's gonna cash all these in so heck with it... A win is a win...

          QuickDrawDude
          QuickDrawDude's avatar - Lottery-031.jpg
          Indiana
          United States
          Member #175415
          June 15, 2016
          117 Posts
          Offline

          I think Jalen used to have a YouTube Channel where he posted Pick 3 and Pick 4 predictions. Well done.

          It's a Cinderella story
          On a tumble of the dice - (Rush - The Big Money from Power Windows)

            LottoNoobie
            Avatar
            Grand Rapids Michigan
            United States
            Member #179867
            February 10, 2017
            86 Posts
            Online

            When I read stories like this and the winner say its luck or a hunch, I get the feeling that they are using a good lottery system! May be Marc Bristow system is at work

              grwurston
              grwurston's avatar - Lottery-062.jpg
              Same #'s, different games.
              Here
              United States
              Member #90247
              April 24, 2010
              11050 Posts
              Online

              I wonder if he had to pay tax on those... Cause the check says $132,000 which would then be taxable... Normally you would just cash them in if they're $600 and under without going to the Lottery office... Or maybe he was thinking "wow" that's a lotta tickets, Nobody's gonna cash all these in so heck with it... A win is a win...

              I would think not. They were all less than $600. He just cashed them all at once at the office, got a check, and saved himself a gazillion trips to the store. That's better than walking into the local bank with a $132K in cash and saying, "I want to make a deposit."

              At the least it would avoid a lot of questions.  Or imagine if he had that much cash, and was on the way to the bank and got pulled over for a traffic ticket, and then had it confiscated. 

              The lottery is the same way. 

              https://youtu.be/b5-iJUuPWis

                Tony Numbers
                Tony Numbers's avatar - Lottery-022.jpg
                Bronx ny
                United States
                Member #158510
                August 25, 2014
                853 Posts
                Offline

                Here in New York City a lot of gamblers bet a hundred dollars on the pick 3. But you won't see them holding a demonstration check in front of a camera. Also it isn't difficult to cash multiple tickets with a lottery agent on practically every street.

                  crazya305
                  crazya305's avatar - Lottery-063.jpg
                  florida
                  United States
                  Member #117787
                  October 14, 2011
                  2671 Posts
                  Offline

                  Great job. That's how you go all in. Win BIG or Lose.

                    scorpio45
                    Avatar

                    United States
                    Member #201518
                    October 13, 2019
                    62 Posts
                    Offline

                    quick picks or his own numbers?

                      Thomas8655
                      Avatar
                      New Member
                      Staten Island, NY
                      United States
                      Member #77801
                      August 1, 2009
                      2 Posts
                      Offline

                      Party

                        Mata Garbo
                        Avatar
                        Gallatin Tennesee
                        United States
                        Member #194096
                        November 29, 2018
                        133 Posts
                        Offline

                        i just found it kind of strange that he was able to do this on 2 different occasions. Anyone can get lucky on 1 day, but to be able to be successful  after loading up on 2 different days is remarkable. He should go to Vegas and play any game he wants. The guy has a gift.

                        Success is not final, failure is not fatal, it is the courage to continue that counts.

.......Sir Winston Churchill

                        .......Sir Winston Churchill

                          Mata Garbo
                          Avatar
                          Gallatin Tennesee
                          United States
                          Member #194096
                          November 29, 2018
                          133 Posts
                          Offline

                          quick picks or his own numbers?

                          My guess is these were his own numbers. They are probably numbers he has played before.

                            kao1632
                            Avatar

                            New Zealand
                            Member #177451
                            September 29, 2016
                            66 Posts
                            Offline

                            I wonder if he had to pay tax on those... Cause the check says $132,000 which would then be taxable... Normally you would just cash them in if they're $600 and under without going to the Lottery office... Or maybe he was thinking "wow" that's a lotta tickets, Nobody's gonna cash all these in so heck with it... A win is a win...

                            I wondered this myself...

                            https://www.irs.gov/taxtopics/tc419

                            " You must report all gambling winnings as "Other Income" on  Form 1040 or  Form 1040-SR (use  Schedule 1 (Form 1040)  PDF), including winnings that aren't reported on a  Form W-2G  PDF."

                            Suggests that you must report any winnings. Even those less than $600...

                            And then you get..

                             

                            "

                            Specific Instructions for Form W-2G (https://www.irs.gov/instructions/iw2g)

                            File Form W-2G, Certain Gambling Winnings, to report gambling winnings and any federal income tax withheld on those winnings. The requirements for reporting and withholding depend on the type of gambling, the amount of the gambling winnings, and generally the ratio of the winnings to the wager. File Form W-2G with the IRS. You must provide a statement to the winner (Copies B and C of Form W-2G)."

                            ...

                            Reportable Gambling Winnings

                            (4) The winnings (except winnings from bingo, slot machines, keno, and poker tournaments) reduced, at the option of the payer, by the wager are:

                            1. $600 or more, and..

                             

                            Does that mean you don't have to report winnings? Or just not on the form iw2g?

                            Fun and games.. Glad I don't have to worry about US taxes...

                               
