Changes coming to Canada's Lotto 6/49 game this fall

Draw game's 40th anniversary to be marked by big adjustments

By Kate Northrop

The popular Canadian Lotto 6/49 draw game is going to be seeing some core changes later this year.

Last week, the Canadian Lotteries announced some adjustments to the multi-province game Lotto 6/49 that are going to impact the prizes players can win.

With Lotto 6/49 celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, the organizers of the game decided to turn the main draw into what's called the "Classic Draw," which offers a $5 million (US$3.9 million) jackpot every drawing.

The guaranteed prize draw will then become the "Gold Ball Jackpot," which will continue to guarantee a winner on every draw. The catch is that the guaranteed winner will now win either a $1 million prize or a progressive jackpot starting at $10 million, which has the potential to grow to more than $60 million (US$47.3 million), a press release explains.

"These changes will create more excitement while maintaining the classic elements of the game that are important to players," a statement shared between the Canadian Lotteries reads. "The price will remain the same at $3 per play, and players will still be able to buy their tickets for Wednesday and Saturday draws in the same ways they're used to."

The overall odds of winning any prize in the Classic Draw will not change, remaining 1 in 6.6 at a $3 play. Players may select six numbers from 1 to 49 or have the computer generate numbers by opting for a Quick Pick.

Players may view current odds and prizes for the game by visiting the Prizes and Odds page on Lottery Post.

The game changes will go into effect starting Wed., Sept. 14, 2022.