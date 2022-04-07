 
California woman chooses wrong lottery ticket because of "rude" person, wins $10 million

Apr 7, 2022, 12:20 pm

California Lottery: California woman chooses wrong lottery ticket because of "rude" person, wins $10 million

Woman is millions richer thanks to a stranger's bad manners

By Kate Northrop

TARZANA, Calif. — A "rude" person at a grocery store inadvertently helped a California woman win $10 million in the lottery after their bad manners caused her to select the wrong ticket.

There have been countless stories of people being persuaded to buy a different lottery ticket — and winning — but one player was literally pushed into purchasing a ticket she had no intention of buying and won a huge prize as a result.

In November 2021, LaQuedra Edwards funneled $40 into a scratch-off vending machine at the Vons Supermarket on Ventura Boulevard in Tarzana and was about to select her usual tickets when "some rude person" impolitely bumped into her on their way out the building, forcing her to choose one she didn't want.

"He just bumped into me, didn't say a thing and just walked out the door," Edwards told the California Lottery.

The impact had caused her to accidentally push the wrong button, and out came a $30 "200X" scratch-off ticket that she didn't intend to buy.

She recalled being irritated because it had forced her to spend 75% of her lottery spending money on one single ticket when she was looking to buy her usual selection of cheaper favorites.

Regardless of the situation, she had a ticket to scratch off, so she went back to her car and got to work.

It didn't take long to realize that little shove indirectly helped her win the game's top prize of $10 million.

"I didn't really believe it at first, but I got on the 405 freeway and kept looking down [at the ticket], and I almost crashed my car," Edwards quipped. "I pulled over, looked at it again and again, scanned it with my [California Lottery mobile] app, and I just kept thinking, 'this can't be right.'"

What had previously been an upsetting experience was suddenly not so bad after all.

"I'm still in shock," the winner admitted. "All I remember saying once I found out how much I just won was, 'I'm rich!'"

The Vons Supermarket that Edwards "accidentally" won her fortune received a $50,000 bonus commission from the Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

The lucky winner said she is planning on using her winnings to buy a house and start a non-profit organization.

Currently, there is just one top prize of $10 million left to claim in the $30 "200X" scratch-off game out of the six available at the game's launch. There are also three out of 12 second-tier prizes of $750,000 and 12 out of 60 third-tier prizes of $50,000 remaining.

Lottery Post Staff

11 comments.
s5thomps
s5thomps's avatar - Lottery-033.jpg
Hard Luck, Ak
United States
Member #23471
October 13, 2005
415 Posts
Offline

"When you get a mistake...The mistake you must TAKE!" Congrats to the winner! Blue Angel

"We make a living by what you get, You make a LIFE by what you give!"
Sir Winston Churchill

                                                               Sir Winston ChurchillSun Smiley

    Raven62
    Raven62's avatar - binary
    25
    New Jersey
    United States
    Member #17842
    June 28, 2005
    153700 Posts
    Online

    Party Congrats to the Winner! Party

    Divine Intervention: Bumped by an Angel!

    A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

    Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

    Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

    The best way to learn is to never stop being a student!

      Ranett
      Ranett's avatar - NBie0qv

      United States
      Member #201957
      November 3, 2019
      1480 Posts
      Offline

      The lottery gods were smiling down on her that day.Blue Angel

        MsBee18
        Avatar
        Florida
        United States
        Member #186822
        January 2, 2018
        443 Posts
        Offline

        Maybe it was Lady Luck who bumped into her. Congratulations!!

          Speler
          Speler's avatar - me

          Belgium
          Member #214858
          April 17, 2021
          2106 Posts
          Offline

          That reminds me the words I heard: "Do you want me to push you for good luck?".

          Some simply do that, your hand is over a button, they push your hand down.

          Similar exists in billiards. Someone ticks or pushes against your cue end. Foul! ...

            Tony Numbers
            Tony Numbers's avatar - Lottery-022.jpg
            Bronx ny
            United States
            Member #158510
            August 25, 2014
            913 Posts
            Offline

            Sounds like a made up story, I want to review the video surveillance!

              cottoneyedjoe
              cottoneyedjoe's avatar - cuonvFT

              United States
              Member #197030
              March 28, 2019
              972 Posts
              Offline

              Sounds like a made up story, I want to review the video surveillance!

              From what I understand, the CA lottery does review store security camera footage for large prize claims. I suppose they know by now if the story is fiction. Doesn't really change anything, does it?

                TheGameGrl
                TheGameGrl's avatar - Lottery-012.jpg
                A long and winding road
                United States
                Member #17083
                June 10, 2005
                6636 Posts
                Offline

                That's a push in the right direction ! :)

                 

                Had this scenario happen ...

                Tossed in 20$, up comes little Johnny banging at the machine. His dear unattentive mom is throwing her groceries in her cart. I look down at this intruder. He is just slamming away at the buttons. 

                I was absolutely livid. The mom looks over...yells for little Johnny to stop bothering the old lady! 

                I was so ired. No winning tickets from that kids underage and not welcomed pounding. Yeah I get it that kids are just so inquisitive...

                Count your smiles.

                  Mata Garbo
                  Avatar
                  Gallatin Tennesee
                  United States
                  Member #194096
                  November 29, 2018
                  140 Posts
                  Offline

                  What a wonderful story. Sometimes the angels smile down on us in ways that we do not recognize at the time. Congrats to Ms. Edwards.....may she spend it wisely.

                  US Flag

                  Success is not final, failure is not fatal, it is the courage to continue that counts.

                  .......Sir Winston Churchill

                    winterhug
                    Avatar

                    United States
                    Member #136773
                    December 18, 2012
                    45 Posts
                    Offline

                    I often wonder why some states offer a 10M or 20M top prize on a $30 scratch off when other states only offer 1M or 2M for their top prize on a $30 ticket. In Texas their $50 scratch offs only offer up to 5M.

                    I heard once where some state was going to offer a $100 scratch off. What would that top prize be, 10M?

                      rcbbuckeye
                      rcbbuckeye's avatar - Lottery-062.jpg
                      100
                      Texas
                      United States
                      Member #55887
                      October 23, 2007
                      13027 Posts
                      Offline

                      I often wonder why some states offer a 10M or 20M top prize on a $30 scratch off when other states only offer 1M or 2M for their top prize on a $30 ticket. In Texas their $50 scratch offs only offer up to 5M.

                      I heard once where some state was going to offer a $100 scratch off. What would that top prize be, 10M?

                      Very true. I've never been impressed with Tx scratch offs. I rarely play them, though I did drop $5 on a "Trucks and Bucks" ticket the other day. Loser. First scratch ticket I played in months. Likely the last one I'll play for a long time. 

                      CAN'T WIN IF YOU'RE NOT IN

                      A DOLLAR AND A DREAM (OR $2)

                         
                        Page 1 of 1