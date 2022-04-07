California woman chooses wrong lottery ticket because of "rude" person, wins $10 million

Woman is millions richer thanks to a stranger's bad manners

By Kate Northrop

TARZANA, Calif. — A "rude" person at a grocery store inadvertently helped a California woman win $10 million in the lottery after their bad manners caused her to select the wrong ticket.

There have been countless stories of people being persuaded to buy a different lottery ticket — and winning — but one player was literally pushed into purchasing a ticket she had no intention of buying and won a huge prize as a result.

In November 2021, LaQuedra Edwards funneled $40 into a scratch-off vending machine at the Vons Supermarket on Ventura Boulevard in Tarzana and was about to select her usual tickets when "some rude person" impolitely bumped into her on their way out the building, forcing her to choose one she didn't want.

"He just bumped into me, didn't say a thing and just walked out the door," Edwards told the California Lottery.

The impact had caused her to accidentally push the wrong button, and out came a $30 "200X" scratch-off ticket that she didn't intend to buy.

She recalled being irritated because it had forced her to spend 75% of her lottery spending money on one single ticket when she was looking to buy her usual selection of cheaper favorites.

Regardless of the situation, she had a ticket to scratch off, so she went back to her car and got to work.

It didn't take long to realize that little shove indirectly helped her win the game's top prize of $10 million.

"I didn't really believe it at first, but I got on the 405 freeway and kept looking down [at the ticket], and I almost crashed my car," Edwards quipped. "I pulled over, looked at it again and again, scanned it with my [California Lottery mobile] app, and I just kept thinking, 'this can't be right.'"

What had previously been an upsetting experience was suddenly not so bad after all.

"I'm still in shock," the winner admitted. "All I remember saying once I found out how much I just won was, 'I'm rich!'"

The Vons Supermarket that Edwards "accidentally" won her fortune received a $50,000 bonus commission from the Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

The lucky winner said she is planning on using her winnings to buy a house and start a non-profit organization.

Currently, there is just one top prize of $10 million left to claim in the $30 "200X" scratch-off game out of the six available at the game's launch. There are also three out of 12 second-tier prizes of $750,000 and 12 out of 60 third-tier prizes of $50,000 remaining.