€200 million EuroMillions lottery winner donates nearly entire prize to save the planet

Apr 12, 2022, 11:09 am

Anonymous Frenchman wants to encourage human beings to give back to the planet and others

By Kate Northrop

An anonymous Frenchman who won the second-largest EuroMillions jackpot in history back in December 2020 has already given away most of his fortune in a bid to protect the environment.

A French EuroMillions winner of a massive €200 million (US$218 million) jackpot is not interested in fancy cars, huge mansions, or expensive vacations. Instead, he wants to see his money put to use in service of the planet.

In December 2020, the man's winning ticket matched the winning numbers to take home the then-largest EuroMillions jackpot of all time: 6, 9, 13, 24, and 41, with Lucky Stars 3 and 12.

The retiree, named "Guy" by French Lottery group Franҫaises des Jeux (FDJ), knew that he had to share his fortune the very moment he found out about his win.

"The minute I found out I was the lucky winner of the EuroMillions, I had the will to share my luck," he said in an interview with Le Parisien.

In fact, "Guy" has only ever played the lottery with the goal of saving the environment in mind.

"I only played during large jackpots, for one purpose: to devote most of this sum to the creation of a foundation," he wrote to the Fund.

Having crossed the item off his list of things to accomplish, "Guy" set out to start a foundation called the Anyama Endowment Fund, which focuses on "the protection and revitalization of forests, the preservation and regeneration of biodiversity and the support of family caregivers."

"The Anyama Endowment Fund is the result of an imperious desire to act for nature and human beings that I have had for years," he said.

The name "Anyama" comes from a town in the Ivory Coast where the winner witnessed something in his childhood that would leave a lasting impact years later.

"During my life, I have witnessed in [the Ivory Coast] the incessant passage of trucks loaded with trees cut in the forests of Burkina Faso," he told Le Parisien. "The procession of trucks left a deep impression on me and filled me with outrage."

The Anyama foundation will primarily work on areas in France, including the mainland and its overseas territories.

The FDJ lottery group hailed his decision to give away most of his money in service to the planet, lauding it as an exceptional and generous gesture.

"We have never seen an initiative of this size, but there again, we have rarely seen such high winnings," a representative from the French National Lottery said. "Often, these things go hand-in-hand."

Retired in the south of France, "Guy" said he hopes to continue living life "peacefully," but he will continue his work to spread the message that we can preserve the natural environment if we put our minds to it.

"Above all, it is the expression of a conviction that I want to share with as many people as possible: giving makes people happy and constitutes a tremendous lever for transforming indignation into concrete and useful actions," the selfless winner said. "So that's what I'm doing today by creating Anyama, which acts for the benefit of the common good of all, with one watchword: protect the living."

CHLOE$76
Avatar
New Member
Augusta, Georgia
United States
Member #204586
February 17, 2020
5 Posts
Offline

Well, hopefully this helps with the planet 😒

    TheGameGrl
    TheGameGrl's avatar - Lottery-012.jpg
    A long and winding road
    United States
    Member #17083
    June 10, 2005
    6637 Posts
    Offline

    His foresight. His funds. 

    Bless him for caring and investing. 

    Nice way to take something green and keep it green. 

    Nice win !

    Count your smiles.

      andl
      andl's avatar - hSk1nCp

      United States
      Member #193179
      October 22, 2018
      25 Posts
      Offline

      I was wondering why he would play if he doesn't care about earthly possessions but I guess he was playing to save the earth. Cool!

        Rushingwind$
        Rushingwind$'s avatar - happy

        United States
        Member #199275
        June 30, 2019
        986 Posts
        Offline

        That was so loving!! 

        Honestly,  I could only have done that if I was already wealthy.

        Let this money come like a rushing wind Banana

          MADDOG10
          MADDOG10's avatar - smoke
          50
          Beautiful Florida
          United States
          Member #5709
          July 18, 2004
          26372 Posts
          Online

          The World needs more people like Him.... Kudos 

                                                     

                                                                    “No one is more hated than he who speaks the truth.”
                                                                                                                                        — Plato
            Speler
            Speler's avatar - me

            Belgium
            Member #214858
            April 17, 2021
            2120 Posts
            Offline

            Some farmers here or there in the world started planting trees. I think that they did this in North Africa. Plant one tree a day, that's 365 trees in a year, 3650 trees in ten years. If fifty farmers did that, then 50*3650 trees. ... Money can disappear if you give it to others to do things. ...

              rdgrnr
              rdgrnr's avatar - nw barkeep.jpg
              100
              Grand High Exalted Mystic Ruler
              The Hall Of The Mountain Kings Tennessee
              United States
              Member #73902
              April 28, 2009
              15263 Posts
              Offline

              I hope Al Gore got a piece of the action. He probably has a lot of carbon credits (whatever that is) left over that he could give the guy in exchange so he could save the polar bears and maybe get a nice massage afterwards.

                Pick3master3838
                Pick3master3838's avatar - 8vvBSG8
                California
                United States
                Member #199424
                July 7, 2019
                363 Posts
                Offline

                What a moron! Saving the planet? Are you freaking kidding me? The Earth has been around for billions of years, the Earth doing just fine without us. The Earth has been through hell and back for billions of years, and the Earth had no problem returning to normal.

                 

                Having said that, we do have a climate change problem that's going to affect humans, and no amount of money is going to help without people getting involved actively, but we have a lot of deniers around us so it's just going to get worse.

                   
