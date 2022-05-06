45 jackpot-winning tickets in one California Lottery Fantasy 5 drawing

Unusually high number of top prize winners in Pick 5-style game

By Kate Northrop

A whopping 45 winning tickets won the California Lottery's Fantasy 5 jackpot worth $344,700 on Sat., Apr. 30, with each ticket getting an equal share of the prize.

The California Lottery's Fantasy 5 game had an astonishing number of winners after an interesting combination of winning numbers were drawn on Saturday.

On Saturday night, the game produced the winning numbers 3, 6, 9, 36, and 39. With 45 tickets matching all five numbers to hit the $344,700 jackpot, each of those winning tickets is worth $7,660.

"Though it's highly unusual for the Lottery to have 45 jackpot-winning tickets for one draw, this appears to be a wild coincidence with the winning numbers all being some combination of 3, 6, or 9," Lottery spokesperson Carolyn Becker said in a press release. "We take the integrity of our games very seriously, and our security team confirms that nothing out of the ordinary took place with last night's draw, other than the outcome."

The California Lottery operates drawings for the Fantasy 5 game using a computerized random number generator.

"All of our draws happen under tight security, and we always have an independent auditor present for each draw as well," Becker continued. "We do have a lot of lottery players who feel strongly about numerology and certain lucky numbers, so it appears last night's combination of winning numbers worked in their favor."

According to the Lottery, jackpot-winning tickets were sold in 15 counties across the state. For this particular drawing, there were 104,572 winning tickets in total.

To play Fantasy 5, players pick five numbers between 1 and 39 at $1 a play. The jackpot starts between $60,000 and $80,000 and increases if there is no winner. Drawings take place every day after sales close at 6:30 pm PT.

