 
Welcome Guest
Log In | Register )
You last visited May 13, 2022, 10:09 pm
All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)
Update your time zone

Mega Millions host calls wrong winning number during broadcast

May 13, 2022, 8:28 am

Share this news story on Facebook
Tweet this news story on Twitter
Mega MillionsMega Millions: Mega Millions host calls wrong winning number during broadcastRating:

Strangely, New York pays out some prizes that matched wrong number

We all make mistakes, but for a host of the Mega Millions lottery, it's a potentially costly one: Prize payments for some Mega Millions tickets have been temporarily suspended after host John Crow incorrectly read the Mega Ball number during Tuesday's lottery drawing.

The first five numbers were called correctly: 15, 19, 20, 61 and 70. But as the gold Mega Ball, was selected, the number 9 — with a line drawn under it — could be seen on the ball. Crow called it as 6, as seen in a video posted online.

The original live video can be viewed on USA Mega's Mega Millions Drawing Detail page.

Later, the Mega Millions group replaced the official video on their website with one featuring an embedded caption explaining the mishap.

"The 9 ball was drawn in the chamber and is the official result," the caption states, adding the correct results have been audited by the accounting firm Preston CPA. "We apologize for the confusion."

Tuesday's estimated Mega Millions annuitized jackpot was $86 million, and there was no winning ticket. But there are five other prizes for having the correct Mega Ball number.

Mega Millions, except in California, pays $2 prizes for tickets where the holder matches only the gold ball number and $4 when the ticket has the gold ball and one other correct number (among the white balls). Matching two, three and four white balls and the gold balls also yield prizes of $10, $200 and $10,000, respectively.

But some people in New York who had the No. 6 Mega Ball were paid out, according to the lottery officials there.

"Due to human error relating to the May 10, 2022 Mega Millions draw, the New York Lottery paid a total of $5,538 to players who presented tickets with the incorrect winning number to retailers before approximately 10 a.m. on May 11," the organization said in a statement. "This payment was recouped automatically via a Lottery account for uncashed tickets. There is no impact on aid to education or taxpayer funds."

After a pause in payouts, New York Lottery officials said they have resumed Mega Millions prize disbursements at retailers.

"We will provide additional information as to when tickets may be cashed at New York Lottery Customer Service Centers and video lottery facilities," the organization said.

The estimated jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions drawing is $99 million (cash option of $57 million). Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands.

CNN, Lottery Post Staff

We'd love to see your comments here!  Register for a FREE membership — it takes just a few moments — and you'll be able to post comments here and on any of our forums. If you're already a member, you can Log In to post a comment.

19 comments. Last comment 10 minutes ago by Big Joey.
Page 1 of 2
Previous TopicNext Topic
Raven62
Raven62's avatar - binary
25
New Jersey
United States
Member #17842
June 28, 2005
155103 Posts
Offline

All's Well That Ends Well for Everyone that had a MB-9 or a MB-6!

A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

The best way to learn is to never stop being a student!

    Bleudog101
    Avatar
    Simpsonville
    United States
    Member #163182
    January 22, 2015
    2871 Posts
    Offline

    Thanks for posting...appreciate it!!

     

    Read the article two times and was thinking so what if the wrong Megaball was called?   Someone in NY still could have hit for a million with the five #'s, as well as the other secondary prizes.  Of course the article didn't mention that and any bettors out there think I could be on to something?   Look @ MM payout matrix!

     

    Seriously though, the scanners that scanned the tickets paid out the correct amount IMHO.  Computer could care less if it was called out incorrectly...it's all in the barcode.

      Big Joey
      Avatar
      Louisiana
      United States
      Member #191892
      August 27, 2018
      919 Posts
      Offline

      Legally, morally, ethically, the announcer said six instead of nine, so both Megaballs should be paid out for all wins.

      All number sets are contenders until the drawing occurs.

        Tony Numbers
        Tony Numbers's avatar - Lottery-022.jpg
        Bronx ny
        United States
        Member #158510
        August 25, 2014
        952 Posts
        Offline

        Well lookie here, we just learned a dirty little secret. The lottery will recoup the money that was incorrectly paid out from the uncashed tickets fund. HUH!!! They also tell us the money goes to education, that's why we're flush with geniuses.

          Tony Numbers
          Tony Numbers's avatar - Lottery-022.jpg
          Bronx ny
          United States
          Member #158510
          August 25, 2014
          952 Posts
          Offline

          Wait a minute hold on, they paid out on a number that the host called incorrectly, that means whoever input the result didn't verify that the machine drew the NINE instead of the SIX. How much are they paying these auditors, and data entry technicians???

            river26
            Avatar
            new jersey
            United States
            Member #150808
            December 31, 2013
            667 Posts
            Offline

              9  and  six should have  been  a  priority read  before  and  double check it before  announcement of  number  what  mellenial  stupid  fools  no  excuse  here  fire him

              rcbbuckeye
              rcbbuckeye's avatar - Lottery-062.jpg
              100
              Texas
              United States
              Member #55887
              October 23, 2007
              13231 Posts
              Offline

              Coulda, woulda, shoulda...let all those who have never ever made a mistake in their lives stone him and boil him in oil. 

              CAN'T WIN IF YOU'RE NOT IN

              A DOLLAR AND A DREAM (OR $2)

                cottoneyedjoe
                cottoneyedjoe's avatar - cuonvFT

                United States
                Member #197030
                March 28, 2019
                1033 Posts
                Offline

                Yoo-hoo, Stat$talker, where are you?  Can't wait to read his take that it's brazen cheating to dodge his numbers to keep him from bankrupting the lottery. Lurking

                  Bleudog101
                  Avatar
                  Simpsonville
                  United States
                  Member #163182
                  January 22, 2015
                  2871 Posts
                  Offline

                  Pulled up MM winners from that drawing, encourage LP members to do the same.   Plenty of secondary/lower tier prizes without the Megaball.

                    Artist77
                    Artist77's avatar - batman14

                    United States
                    Member #121739
                    January 16, 2012
                    7892 Posts
                    Offline

                    Legally, morally, ethically, the announcer said six instead of nine, so both Megaballs should be paid out for all wins.

                    Legally? How so?

                    His time is up.

                     

                    Foul

                    Job killing

                    Barbarians

                      Artist77
                      Artist77's avatar - batman14

                      United States
                      Member #121739
                      January 16, 2012
                      7892 Posts
                      Offline

                      Wait a minute hold on, they paid out on a number that the host called incorrectly, that means whoever input the result didn't verify that the machine drew the NINE instead of the SIX. How much are they paying these auditors, and data entry technicians???

                      Exactly. That is the big issue. No verification of the input and no oversight???

                      His time is up.

                       

                      Foul

                      Job killing

                      Barbarians

                        rcbbuckeye
                        rcbbuckeye's avatar - Lottery-062.jpg
                        100
                        Texas
                        United States
                        Member #55887
                        October 23, 2007
                        13231 Posts
                        Offline

                        When I watched the video, I could see the line under the 9 on the ball indicating the number drawn was indeed 9. Doesn't matter what the announcer said, the ball drawn was 9. 

                        Tickets with megaball 6 don't have the correct megaball number.

                        CAN'T WIN IF YOU'RE NOT IN

                        A DOLLAR AND A DREAM (OR $2)

                          Tony Numbers
                          Tony Numbers's avatar - Lottery-022.jpg
                          Bronx ny
                          United States
                          Member #158510
                          August 25, 2014
                          952 Posts
                          Offline

                          I gotta start scanning my losing tickets b4 tossing them. The entry clerk is a little shaky

                            rcbbuckeye
                            rcbbuckeye's avatar - Lottery-062.jpg
                            100
                            Texas
                            United States
                            Member #55887
                            October 23, 2007
                            13231 Posts
                            Offline

                            Yes Nod  I was thinking the same thing. 

                            CAN'T WIN IF YOU'RE NOT IN

                            A DOLLAR AND A DREAM (OR $2)

                               
                              Page 1 of 2
                              1 - Current Page2 - Last Page