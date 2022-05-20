 
Florida lottery winner discovers unemployment benefits collected by imposter

May 20, 2022, 7:03 pm

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Charles Dennis Engelhardt's legacy of state lottery winnings took a strange turn this month when Florida's unemployment offices (DEO) and Florida Lottery withheld his $600 Florida Lotto X winnings to cover part of a "current debt balance" of $1,799 for an unemployment overpayment.

Engelhardt told News 6 the notices made no sense because he and his wife retired in early 2014 and have had no reason to collect unemployment benefits over the last 8 years.

"We were making close to what we were making before we retired," he said, speaking with News 6 from his home in Sparr, Florida. "Then in July 2014, we hit the lottery."

On July 25, 2014, to be exact, the Engelhardts won the Lucky Money jackpot of $2 million. According to the Lotto press release, "he chose the one-time lump sum payment option" of $1,442,664.80.

"We were set, our kids were set," he said.

Ironically, in 1992, Engelhardt won the $228,231 Fantasy 5 top prize with no red flag from the state. But this time, the smallest of his three lotto jackpots exposed what a DEO investigator called a clear case of fraud.

"It had to happen after 2014," Engelhardt reasoned. "Because in 2014, when we hit the lotto, they would have done the same check as they did for the $600."

The DEO traced the unemployment benefits to the Frank Crum payroll company in Clearwater. News 6 asked Engelhardt to use the company's website to see if there was a W-2 tax form for 2014.

What he found was a W-2 showing he had earned and paid taxes on more than $2,300 in 2014. The name, address and social security number on the document were completely accurate, but Engelhardt reaffirmed he was already retired and had no need for additional income or state unemployment benefits.

Engelhardt reacted to what appeared to be wages for a part time job in a text to News 6: "Never had a part-time job in my life."

The DEO told Engelhardt it could take a few weeks to trace how much unemployment money was collected by the imposter. Engelhardt is expected to have his $600 lottery winnings reimbursed by the DEO.

News 6, Lottery Post Staff

Going to have to read this for the third time.  Wondering if it is a case of stolen ID?

 

To make readers smile a man got change for a $100 an hour ago to play scratch tickets from the lottery machine.   Mr. Nosey, me, said why don't you play Mega Millions?   He just looked @ me and left.   Came back in five minutes later and showed me and my dog (like she cared) his $5K win!

 

Today is National Rescue Dog day which Clarabelle is.   Didn't rescue a dog today but did rescue a $10 Mega Millions ticket this morning...maybe it'll make LP news!  Cashier said some guy didn't want it!

 

Everyone have a great weekend!

    A clear case of Identity Theft!

    10 Things to Do if Your Identity Is Stolen:

    https://money.usnews.com/money/personal-finance/family-finance/articles/things-to-do-after-your-identity-is-stolen

    A mind once stretched by a new idea never returns to its original dimensions!

    Catch-22: A dilemma or difficult circumstance from which there is no escape because of mutually conflicting or dependent conditions.

    Corruptissima re publica plurimae leges: When the republic is at its most corrupt the laws are most numerous.

    The best way to learn is to never stop being a student!

      A clear case of Identity Theft!

      10 Things to Do if Your Identity Is Stolen:

      https://money.usnews.com/money/personal-finance/family-finance/articles/things-to-do-after-your-identity-is-stolen

      That is what it looks like to me. I've had something like that happen to me. One day I got a call from a finance company stating someone applied for a loan in my name and I told them it wasn't me. They advised me to freeze my credit reports, which I did. I also found the application for the loan on one of my credit reports and luckily, they removed it.

      I also had one of my credit card numbers stolen twice within a few months. It made no sense to me how they found this information. I reported it to the police and a detective called me and asked some questions, but after that, never heard anything.

      This happened almost 5 years ago and nothing else has happened since. The only problem is if I want to apply for a new credit card, loan, etc., I have to unfreeze my reports but once that is done, I refreeze my reports. I also subscribed to an identity theft protection service which luckily, hasn't found anything.

      Prisoner Six

      "I am not a number, I am a free man!"

        Sometimes I think they make up these stories

           
