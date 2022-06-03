 
Washington Lottery to begin accepting debit card payments

Jun 3, 2022, 12:52 pm

In a digital age, convenience is key

By Kate Northrop

The Washington Lottery is planning to rollout debit card payments for tickets at all its vending machines.

In an increasingly digital and cashless era, offering different modes of convenience is a necessity for businesses that aim to stand out and thrive. By accepting debit payments, the Washington Lottery hopes to make it easier for players who don't always have cash on-hand.

"We recognize the world is evolving into a cashless society," the Washington Lottery said on their website. "Many players carry little to no cash on a regular basis. Our goal is to make our players' lives more convenient by providing them the ability to purchase our products with debit cards at lottery vending machines."

Buying tickets with a debit card will be as easy as inserting a bill into a vending machine. After picking out the desired games and adding them to the virtual shopping cart at a vending machine, players can pick the Debit option at checkout, insert their card, punch in the zip code, and collect their tickets in the tray. A pin is not required to buy tickets.

The Shopping Cart feature was added to the vending machines to allow players who enjoy multiple types of games the ability to buy different tickets at once.

"Many players enjoy playing multiple lottery games, including Scratch and draw/jackpot games," the Lottery explained. "Using the Shopping Cart gives you the flexibility to add multiple tickets from different games, if you choose, before purchasing. Before you pay, you will also have the ability to edit your cart and delete or add additional products."

The debit card must either be swiped or have the chip inserted if applicable. Contactless payment, or tap to pay, is not currently an option, nor are credit card purchases.

Players will also not have to worry about transaction fees — the Lottery is covering the cost. There is also no minimum amount a player will have to spend to make a debit purchase. There is, however, a spending limit for lottery purchases at $700 over a seven-day period.

Those who do not prefer to pay with debit will still be able to pay with cash or reinvest winning tickets to buy lottery products, but all tickets must be bought either as an all-cash purchase or all-debit purchase — the payment method cannot be split in one transaction.

According to the Lottery, some pre-paid Visa/Mastercard cards may work at the vending machine, but it depends on the bank issuing the card.

"If the card does not work after being inserted, an error message will appear on the debit pen pad," the Lottery said of pre-paid card transactions. "What pre-paid cards are accepted is not a choice of the lottery or the retailer, but rather the bank issuing the card."

The Lottery is set to begin installing debit terminals at every one of their vending machines, so players should expect the service to gradually be available over time due to issues with supply chains that may cause a delay in the equipment arrival and installation process. Weekly updates on stores that have been updated with the debit reader will be available on the Lottery's official website.

Lottery Post Staff

7 comments.
hearsetrax
Avatar

United States
Member #52343
May 21, 2007
3446 Posts
Offline

    rcbbuckeye
    rcbbuckeye's avatar - Lottery-062.jpg
    100
    Texas
    United States
    Member #55887
    October 23, 2007
    13351 Posts
    Offline

    Texas accepts debit cards, but not credit cards, which is probably very smart. If a person doesn't have $$$ in their bank account, they can't use the debit card. With a credit card, compulsive gamblers would be maxing out their cards and leaving card issuers holding the bag (along with trashing their credit).

    CAN'T WIN IF YOU'RE NOT IN

    A DOLLAR AND A DREAM (OR $2)

      sully16
      sully16's avatar - sharan
      25
      Ringleader
      Michigan
      United States
      Member #81738
      October 28, 2009
      98619 Posts
      Offline

      and now there's a nice paper trail, no thanks, keep my gambling purchases private.

Only my cashier knows for sure.

      Only my cashier knows for sure. Wink

      Happy National Egg Day! Conehead

        rcbbuckeye
        rcbbuckeye's avatar - Lottery-062.jpg
        100
        Texas
        United States
        Member #55887
        October 23, 2007
        13351 Posts
        Offline

        and now there's a nice paper trail, no thanks, keep my gambling purchases private.

        Only my cashier knows for sure. Wink

        Great point!

        CAN'T WIN IF YOU'RE NOT IN

        A DOLLAR AND A DREAM (OR $2)

          hearsetrax
          Avatar

          United States
          Member #52343
          May 21, 2007
          3446 Posts
          Offline

          and now there's a nice paper trail, no thanks, keep my gambling purchases private.

          Only my cashier knows for sure. Wink

          Thumbs Up

            Stat$talker
            Stat$talker's avatar - animated sphere.gif
            700 light yrs West of Milky Way Galaxy's Center
            United States
            Member #200642
            September 1, 2019
            2488 Posts
            Offline

            Oooopz..!!  There goez the House & Car..Soundz like a Baaaad idea..

            ...MATH... The final Stochastic frontier...

            These are the Lottery Voyages of Stat$talker..!!

            The ongoing Mission,..to seek out the Laws of "Probability Math"...

             to master its rules to invoke...to Conquer ALL Major Jackpots..!!

            ...To boldly go,... Where NO Player has gone before...!!

              Mata Garbo
              Avatar
              Gallatin Tennesee
              United States
              Member #194096
              November 29, 2018
              167 Posts
              Offline

              So the limit is $700 in a week. I would be willing to bet that anyone who is spending over $700 a week on lottery is probably not going to worry  about any card limit, they will be spending most of their time at the  nearest ATM.

              Thinking of...

              Success is not final, failure is not fatal, it is the courage to continue that counts.

              .......Sir Winston Churchill

                 
                Page 1 of 1