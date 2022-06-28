Arkansas woman wins largest Natural State Jackpot ever at $520,000

Record win has lottery winner running down the street

By Kate Northrop

Someone in Arkansas has claimed the record $520,000 Natural State Jackpot after the prize continued to swell beyond record levels day by day.

On Thursday, Kashema Marks of Pine Bluff claimed the largest-ever Natural State Jackpot (NSJ) that, at long last, finished its run at $520,000.

In mid-June, the NSJ top prize had reached an all-time high of $500,000 after it surpassed the previous record of $430,000.

"I play the lottery daily, so I noticed the advertising about the jackpot hitting new records," Marks told the Arkansas Lottery at the Lottery's Claim Center. "I bought around $45 worth of tickets that Saturday afternoon — half of them were Quick Picks, and I selected my own numbers for the rest."

The winning set of numbers for the June 18 drawing — 12, 21, 26, 29, and 34 — matched the same ones printed on her $1 Quick Pick NSJ ticket.

"This has to be a dream," Marks thought when she checked online for the winning numbers after the drawing on Saturday night.

"Earlier this year, I wrote on a piece of paper that I was going to win the lottery after learning about manifestation from a friend," she explained to Lottery officials. "When I realized I wasn't dreaming, I started screaming and running down the street."

The first ones to know about Marks' big win were her mother and sisters. She said the prize money will help her purchase a new car and house, support her family, and save for the future.

"My mom has literally told everyone in Pine Bluff about me winning the lottery, and it seems like my sisters have announced it to the rest of the world," the winner laughed.

The jackpot for the NSJ game currently stands at $80,000, with the next drawing set to take place tonight at 8:00 pm CT. The game offers a starting jackpot of $50,000 with an increase of $5,000 should no one win. After it reaches $150,000, the increase is bumped up to $10,000 until it is won.

Drawings occur every day except Sunday at 8:00 pm CT. The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 575,757.