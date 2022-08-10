 
North Carolina Lottery winner: "$4 million is not much these days"

Aug 10, 2022, 4:52 pm

Lucky for Life: North Carolina Lottery winner: "$4 million is not much these days"

Lucky for Life top prize winner shrugs off prize, says the money won't go far

By Kate Northrop

GASTONIA, N.C. — A lottery player who won the Lucky for Life top prize of $1,000 a day for life was doubtful that the money would go far in today's economy.

In a time of rising inflation and high gas prices, one North Carolina man was not feeling the shock and awe most winners usually feel when they win a big prize in the lottery.

In fact, Jimmie Shindler of Gastonia does not have any lavish vacations or home projects planned for the near future even after winning $1,000 a day for life.

On Tuesday, the North Carolina Lottery announced that Shindler bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket through Online Play and won the game's top prize of $1,000 a day for life, which can also be claimed as a lump sum.

He matched all five white balls — 1, 17, 25, 27, and 42 — and the yellow Lucky Ball 10 to win the top prize for last Wednesday's drawing on Aug. 3. The odds of winning the top prize in Lucky for Life are 1 in 30,821,472.

Shindler showed up at Lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday to claim his winnings, which can either be received as $365,000 a year each year for the rest of his life or a $5.75 million lump sum. He opted for the lump sum and ended up taking home $4.08 million after taxes.

However, the 60-year-old didn't have much to say about how the money could be put to good use.

"Just going to save the money," Shindler told The Charlotte Observer. "$4 million is not much these days, my friend."

Instead of booking an exotic getaway or going house hunting, he told the journal that he'll continue working in technology services for the City of Gastonia until he retires in two years.

"I'm down to earth," he continued. "I cut my grass. Just simple. Just [going to] relax."

With three adult daughters and three adult sons, he and his wife, Anna Marie, were initially happy about the win, but figured that $4 million would not go far.

Perhaps they'll enjoy a dinner out, they said, but for now, the money is best kept safe in savings.

6 comments.
Raven62
Congrats to the Winner!

Be Frugal and see How Far $4,000,000 will Go!

    cottoneyedjoe
    It might go farther if he invests it well. I get what he's saying tho, with 6 adult kids who are in their 20s/30s (guessing) it's a small cushion. It might help them all buy homes.

    Better than nothing!

      Tony Numbers
      Effing delusional hayseed

        Bleudog101
        Effing delusional hayseed

        I Agree!

         

        He has no clue on how to invest this windfall.  Sounds very ungrateful to me; heck let me win $100K post taxes and that money will grow big time.

          MsBee18
          Either he's already rich or suffers from bouts of depression. Congratulations to him. He beat incredible odds.

            zephbe
            He could give each adult child $16,000 (to let them know he thought about them) and bank the rest until he talks to a financial adviser.  Congrats to him.

