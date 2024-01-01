North Carolina woman collapses on live TV after becoming first Powerball millionaire of the year

Jan 1, 2024, 7:13 pm (8 comments)SharePostCopy Link

New Year's Eve celebration is overwhelming with million-dollar lottery win

By Kate Northrop

NEW YORK, N.Y. — The North Carolina winner of the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year drawing collapsed on the ground immediately upon finding out she won a million-dollar lottery prize on live television.

The world watched as North Carolina resident Pamela Bradshaw fell over in disbelief, struggling to come to terms with the overwhelming excitement of becoming the first millionaire of 2024 with everyone watching.

Bradshaw was the one North Carolinian selected in preliminary rounds to travel to New York City for the final drawing broadcasted on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve."

Shortly after midnight, the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year drawing took place, with each number in the lottery drum representing one of the five finalists.

"Pamela! You're a millionaire!" Seacrest shouted over the clamor and cheers as the ball numbered "1" was drawn from the drum, signaling Bradshaw's win.

Immediately after, she collapsed on the floor and rolled onto her back in near hysterics.

Host Ryan Seacrest had to do his best to support Bradshaw as she celebrated on wobbly legs with the help of her own daughter, Joanna Hinson.

Eventually, the mother doubled over in what seemed to be happy tears, with Hinson following suit and shrieking in celebration.

"First time in New York City, and you're walking away in the new year a millionaire," Seacrest said to Bradshaw as she gradually gathered herself. "Can you speak any sentences of excitement?"

"Thank you, God. I'm blessed," was all she could say between breaths.

This is the second year in a row that a player from North Carolina won $1 million on New Year's Eve in the Powerball promotion, the North Carolina said in a press release. Her odds of winning in the final drawing were one in five.

The experience of traveling to New York City, let alone being selected as one of the finalists, was already one for Bradshaw to remember for a lifetime. The four-day, three-night trip for two provided her first opportunity to fly on a plane, visit New York City, and see the Statue of Liberty.

"I cried on the plane ride, and I cried at the Statue of Liberty," the 2024 Powerball First Millionaire of the Year told the North Carolina Lottery. "It's just been so incredible."

Bradshaw's trip also included an exclusive New Year's Eve gala in Times Square on New Year's Eve alongside her plus one.

Seacrest said on television that Bradshaw had promised to give her daughter a "little bit" of the prize money, but the host encouraged her to give Hinson a bigger portion.

"I would love to have my own home that is mine and that I feel safe in," Bradshaw told the Lottery. "I can have my own house and fix it up pretty and clean and feel safe. Not anything fancy or big, just a little cottage or something with one or two bedrooms."

New Year's Even might be over, but the excitement isn't slowing down yet — another player might ring in 2024 with a loud bang. Powerball is boasting an $810 million jackpot for tonight's New Year's Day drawing at 10:59 pm Eastern Time.

VIDEO: Watch the drawing and her reaction

<video src="Video" type='video/mp4; codecs="avc1.42E01E, mp4a.40.2"' style="width:420px;height:236px;max-width:100%;max-height:calc(92vw*236/420);" poster="https://ak2.rmbl.ws/s8/6/M/H/g/4/MHg4o.qR4e.1.jpg" controls><img src="https://ak2.rmbl.ws/s8/6/M/H/g/4/MHg4o.qR4e.1.jpg" border="0" alt="Video" class="video" width="420" height="236" data-url="https://rumble.com/embed/v4206ru/?pub=rz58l" /></video>

Watch on Rumble