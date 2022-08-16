USA Mega

Lottery Places

The time is now 11:29 am

You last visited
August 16, 2022, 11:29 am

All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)

Home › Lottery News › The dog ate my lottery ticket!

The dog ate my lottery ticket!

Aug 16, 2022, 10:09 am (2 comments)

Oregon Lottery

The Oregon Lottery has officially seen it all

By Kate Northrop

SALEM, Ore. — Plenty of state lotteries have had to verify winning tickets that were damaged in some way, but the Oregon Lottery has not seen something quite like this before.

The Oregon Lottery is no stranger to receiving winning tickets in questionable states — from being washed in a pair of jeans to having been dropped in a mud puddle to being run over by a car — but never before have they seen a ticket ravaged by a four-legged friend.

Last week, the Lottery received a letter in the mail, only the envelope didn't just contain a winning scratch-off ticket. Alongside the torn-up ticket and its bits and pieces was a note with an accompanying picture of two Alaskan Klee Kias named "Apple" and "Jack."

Nathan and Rachael Lamet of Salem, the ones to send the envelope, have owned the dogs since they were puppies, a press release from the Lottery said. "Apple" is still just a puppy at 11 months old, while "Jack" is two years old.

Of most dogs, young and old, puppies in particular have a penchant for getting their paws on whatever they can chew to relieve discomfort during the teething phase – including lottery tickets, apparently.

"For some reason we left the ticket on the ottoman and they decided it was delicious," Rachael told the Lottery. "I went to bed, and when I woke up it was eaten to the point that I thought it was unable to be checked. But my husband thought it was hilarious and someone might get a good laugh at the very least. He said it's for sure a winner."

Thankfully, the Lottery was able to "paw-ssemble" the ticket by piecing it back together. Turns out, Nathan was right — the "delicious" ticket was a winning ticket from the $3 "Pharoah's Gold Crossword" game.

The Lamets found out that the ticket was indeed a winner, but of not much to bark home about. It's not large enough to secure a vacation or a new car, but it might help the couple afford a new chew toy to redirect the dogs' attention away from those tempting scratch-off tickets.

"That's too funny," Rachael said. "We are definitely getting more chew toys, they go through a lot. We love them, but they are crazy sometimes."

Of the three top prizes of $25,000 in the "Pharoah's Gold Crossword" game, only one is left to claim. There is also one out of four second-tier prize of $1,000 remaining, as well as 18 out of 123 third-tier prizes of $100. The game went on sale in January.

The Oregon Lottery allows mail-in claims of winning lottery tickets worth up to $50,000. Claims are usually processed and paid within ten business days.

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

News story photo(Click to display full-size in gallery)

Lottery Post Staff

Related links

Oregon Lottery Results

Oregon Lottery - official site

Buy official Oregon Megabucks tickets from the Oregon Lottery

Buy official Powerball tickets from the Oregon Lottery

Buy official Mega Millions tickets from the Oregon Lottery

Related news stories

UPDATE: Georgia man who won C8 Corvette from scratch-off will get his prized carJan 25, 2021

Oops, Georgia Lottery can't find a C8 Corvette to award man who won 'Corvette and Cash' gameJan 20, 2021

Oregon man claims $8M lottery jackpot after accidentally putting winning ticket through the washJan 17, 2020

Oregon store employees dig through trash to help find winning $1,200 lottery ticketJun 25, 2019

Man thought he scratched a $1,000 prize, really won $100,000Jan 8, 2014

Tags for this story

Other popular tags

Comments

Chevaun

Saw the headline and knew it probably was a husky if true ,good dogs but are for the strong 😂

jackpotismine's avatarjackpotismine

How much did he win?

End of comments
Subscribe to this news story
Guest