California man wins state's largest scratch-off lottery prize at $20 million

Routine trip turns into an instant record

By Kate Northrop

AUBURN, Calif. — A California Lottery player made history when he won one of the largest scratch-off prize offered in the state at an astounding $20 million.

Chad Fry turned a mundane errand into California state history after he won $20 million from a scratch-off ticket, winning the biggest instant prize the Lottery has ever offered.

It was like any other day, except Fry needed to run out to buy a pair of shorts in Auburn. What started as a routine trip developed into a momentous occasion he said he'd never forget.

After picking up his new shorts, he stopped at Foothill Market on Lincoln Way in Auburn to "buy some beer and a lottery ticket," Fry told the Lottery.

That ticket was from the $30 "Set For Life Millionaire Edition" instant game. According to the Lottery, the top prize is twice as much as the top prize for any other scratch-off ticket on the market ($10 million).

The timing could not have been better for the lottery winner, who said that the only reason he was able to stop and buy the $30 ticket is because he had been paid for a "side construction job" he completed in the winter.

"I had been waiting months for these people to pay me!" he said in a press release. "So I had a little extra money. When I was at the counter, it grabbed my eye, so I said, 'give me that thirty-dollar ticket,' and that was it!"

Originally, Fry told himself that he would wait until he got home to play the ticket, but he remembered that he needed to make a stop at the grocery store first. Rather than wait, he decided to scratch it off in the parking lot.

"I was like, hold on, let me scratch this thing really quick," he recalled. "I scratched the first line, got halfway through the second [line], and saw [the word] 'LIFE!'"

The "LIFE" symbol on the "Set For Life Millionaire Edition" ticket means that the player wins one of the six top prizes in the game.

Fry had two ways of claiming his record prize — an annual payment of $800,000 for 25 years or a lump sum payment of $11.6 million, both before federal taxes. He chose to receive his winnings as a lump sum, which he said he'll use to buy a new F250 truck.

"I'm sure it will hit me that I'm a millionaire [now that I've seen] all those zeroes!" he reasoned.

With the third top prize claimed, there are three left in the game, as well as 21 out of 30 second-tier prizes of $50,000 and 414 out of 620 third-tier prizes of $10,000.