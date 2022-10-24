Canadian woman "never dreamt" she would win a second lottery jackpot in three years

Oct 24, 2022, 8:02 pm (Post a comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

By Kate Northrop

LONDON, Canada — Luck is on the side of a woman who was shocked to have won the lottery not once, but twice in the span of three years, having played for the past 30 years.

Ontario resident Patricia Richards just won her second lottery jackpot to the tune of $500,000 (US$363,862) after winning her first major prize in 2019.

Although this prize will allow her more the freedom to pursue an experience she's always dreamed about, it's not her largest one yet. In 2019, Richards won $1 million (US$727,725) while playing Encore, an add-on feature that enters a player for a chance to win extra prizes between $2 and $1 million.

Having played the lottery for the past 30 years, she was shocked to find herself winning yet again in such a relatively short amount of time.

"I was at the store checking my ticket, and I couldn't believe what I was seeing," she told the Ontario Lottery. "I was in shock."

This time, she won $500,000 in the extra Maxmillions drawings for the Lotto Max draw on Sept. 23. When the multi-province jackpot for Lotto Max reaches $70 million (US$51.1 million), any additional money that would normally be added to the jackpot rollover is instead awarded in a series of $1 million Maxmillions drawings. All tickets purchased for the drawing are eligible for the Maxmillions draws.

On Sept. 23 there were a total of 31 Maxmillions draws.

"I was shaking, and I was numb!" the twice-lucky winner continued.

Richards bought her winning ticket at the Circle K on Admiral Drive in London.

She immediately called her son upon finding out about the win and they manually stepped through checking her numbers.

"He couldn't believe this was happening," Richards said. "We went over the winning numbers together. I never dreamt this would happen — let alone twice!"

Her most recent win will fund a couple wish list items. The first is finding a new home to settle into for the long term. The second is a destination in paradise.

"I would like to find a nice little place to live and be happy," she decided. "I've also always wanted to travel to Hawaii, so there may be a trip in the future."