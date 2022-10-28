VIDEO: Jason Kurland, the Lottery Lawyer who had everyone fooled

Oct 28, 2022, 5:23 pm (4 comments)ShareTweetCopy Link

Thought to be the most trustworthy person, lawyer stole over a hundred million dollars from his clients

By Kate Northrop

MARTINSVILLE, N.J. — Whether it's in television segments, feature interviews, or press conferences, Jason Kurland seemingly infiltrated every aspect of the lottery world. With smart marketing and resume building, he set himself up as the one person you'd turn to if you were lucky enough to win millions.

Today, Lottery Post is covering the Jason Kurland "Lottery Lawyer" story that turned the industry upside down, much like how the reveal of Eddie Tipton's inside meddling shocked players and officials across the globe.

It's a story that's likely forever changed the way lottery players view advisors, lawyers, and accountants.

Talk show hosts, television anchors, and even YouTubers invited him to take part in interviews and segments so he could impart his advice on viewers everywhere.

WATCH: Jason Kurland, the Lottery Lawyer who had everyone fooled

With Kurland having established himself as one of the most iconic figureheads of authority in the lottery world, it came as a surprise to many when it was revealed that he had stolen millions of dollars from his own clients — innocent lottery winners who had entrusted him with their fortune.

But how did he manage to steal over $100 million from his clients?

Kurland is every lottery winner's nightmare, but he was not the only one involved in the scandal. There were other conspirators working behind the scenes while Kurland was stationed at the front desk, so to speak.

Just a couple months ago, Kurland was convicted of multiple counts of wire fraud, among other charges. Thanks to overwhelming evidence from some of his largest clients, including the anonymous South Carolina winner of the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot from 2016, he'll no longer be duping any more innocent victims.

Visit Lottery Post's official YouTube channel to check out our latest video and get the full breakdown on Jason Kurland's story and how he fooled lottery players everywhere.