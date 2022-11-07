$39.3 million Classic Lotto jackpot won by Ohio player after nearly two years without a winner

Nov 7, 2022, 4:29 pm (4 comments)ShareTweetCopy Link

In-state prize finally won amidst world-record Powerball climb — an omen?

By Kate Northrop

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio Lottery's Classic Lotto jackpot finally had a winner after going through almost a full two years' worth of rollovers.

Someone in Ohio has ended the Class Lotto's nearly two-year climb on Saturday night, scooping up a $39.3 million jackpot.

Today, the Ohio Lottery announced that Village Pantry on West 5th Street in Marysville sold one winning ticket for the Classic Lotto drawing that took place on Sat., Nov. 5, marking the game's 24th jackpot win.

The Quick Pick held the winning numbers 6, 17, 25, 32, 34, and 42, and the drawing produced a total of 6,436 winners across all prize tiers, including 11 players who won a $1,500 second-tier prize.

While the winner has yet to come forward, they have 180 days from the draw date to claim the jackpot.

Village Pantry receives a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The last time the Classic Lotto jackpot was hit was on Nov. 23, 2020, when a group consisting of ten public employees from Northeast Ohio claimed the $5.9 million prize under the name "Lucky 10." They bought their winning ticket at the Convenient Food Mart in Euclid.

The jackpot has been reset to the $1 million starting point for tonight's drawing. Classic Lotto drawings take place on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 7:05 pm EST.

Each time the drawing occurs without a top-prize winner, the jackpot rolls based on sales, with a guaranteed increase of $100,000. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 13,983,816. Tickets cost $1 each.