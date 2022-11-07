$39.3 million Classic Lotto jackpot won by Ohio player after nearly two years without a winner

In-state prize finally won amidst world-record Powerball climb — an omen?
By Kate Northrop
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — The Ohio Lottery's Classic Lotto jackpot finally had a winner after going through almost a full two years' worth of rollovers.
Someone in Ohio has ended the Class Lotto's nearly two-year climb on Saturday night, scooping up a $39.3 million jackpot.
Today, the Ohio Lottery announced that Village Pantry on West 5th Street in Marysville sold one winning ticket for the Classic Lotto drawing that took place on Sat., Nov. 5, marking the game's 24th jackpot win.
The Quick Pick held the winning numbers 6, 17, 25, 32, 34, and 42, and the drawing produced a total of 6,436 winners across all prize tiers, including 11 players who won a $1,500 second-tier prize.
While the winner has yet to come forward, they have 180 days from the draw date to claim the jackpot.
Village Pantry receives a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The last time the Classic Lotto jackpot was hit was on Nov. 23, 2020, when a group consisting of ten public employees from Northeast Ohio claimed the $5.9 million prize under the name "Lucky 10." They bought their winning ticket at the Convenient Food Mart in Euclid.
The jackpot has been reset to the $1 million starting point for tonight's drawing. Classic Lotto drawings take place on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 7:05 pm EST.
Each time the drawing occurs without a top-prize winner, the jackpot rolls based on sales, with a guaranteed increase of $100,000. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 13,983,816. Tickets cost $1 each.
2 years?, holy cow.
Now that is a dead game if ever there was one! Can you imagine?
Nobody ever wins that game, they need to dump it and get a different game in their mix.
Gee...should I buy a ticket for this drawing? Naw...wait a couple of years and then buy one...there are other games to play in the meantime....
Played same 20 sets of numbers never missing a draw since 2015-ish. 5/6 once only. Many QP's also along the way, Nothing. Also many 10 draw advanced plays with same sets, Nothing. Only to watch 6/49 elsewhere pop off routinely. Yoy! Always wondered how many QP duplicate losers they spit out each draw. For instance high Pb and Mm jackpots on occasion sell enough tickets for every possible combo to have been picked, yet no winner. I like smaller jackpots more often how the game use to be. They know 2billion will draw many to buy a ticket with sales in the stratosphere. Jackpot is already paid for and then next starts at 20million. Half doesn't go to next jackpot. Windfall profits.
"The winner has yet to come forward".....................Maybe the winner is waiting to make sure he is not the winner of a certain 2 billion dollar Powerball prize, before going to lottery headquarters. That way, he only has to make one trip.
Good luck tonight OR Wednesday to the Lottery Post family.