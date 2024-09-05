USA Mega

Lottery Places

The time is now 7:20 am

You last visited
September 5, 2024, 7:20 am

All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)

Home › Lottery News › Five winners in Ohio share $130,000 Rolling Cash 5 jackpot

Five winners in Ohio share $130,000 Rolling Cash 5 jackpot

Sep 5, 2024, 6:02 am (1 comment)

Ohio Lottery

Every ticket bought in a different location

By Kate Northrop

Five separate winners will be splitting a $130,000 Ohio Lottery Rolling Cash 5 jackpot, with each winning ticket having been sold in five different places.

On Aug. 26, 2024, the Ohio Lottery's Rolling Cash 5 drawing produced five winning tickets which will share the $130,000 jackpot.

Five winning tickets across Ohio contained the winning numbers 1, 8, 9, 18, and 19 in the Aug. 26, 2024 Rolling Cash 5 drawing to split the $130,000 prize, which means each winning ticket will receive a $26,000 share of the jackpot.

According to the Lottery, two of the winning tickets were Quick Picks, while the other three winners selected their numbers manually.

The locations where the tickets were purchased span three major metropolitan areas in the state as follows:

  • Gateway Newstand on West Huron Road in Cleveland
  • McBills Beverage on East 185th Street in Cleveland
  • Lucky Choice on West Nationwide Boulevard in Columbus
  • Buckeye Breeze Thru on State Route 13 in Thornville
  • Maks Convenient Store on Main Street in Cincinnati

Rolling Cash 5 is a daily draw game in Ohio featuring a progressive jackpot that increases based on sales or a minimum of $10,000, whichever is greater. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 575,757.

The Rolling Cash 5 jackpot currently stands at $280,000 for the next drawing on Thu., Sept. 5. Rolling Cash 5 drawings take place every day at 7:05 pm EST.

All winning numbers, prizes, and odds are available on Lottery Post's Ohio Lottery Results page right after each drawing.

Lottery Post Staff

Related links

Ohio Lottery Results

Ohio Lottery - official site

Buy official Pick 3 tickets from the Ohio Lottery

Buy official Pick 4 tickets from the Ohio Lottery

Buy official Rolling Cash 5 tickets from the Ohio Lottery

Buy official Mega Millions tickets

Buy official Powerball tickets

Related news stories

West Virginia man diagnosed with cancer thankful for $140,001 Ohio Lottery Rolling Cash 5 jackpotJul 15, 2024

Florida lottery retailer sells two jackpot-winning Fantasy 5 tickets in back-to-back drawingsJun 24, 2024

32 winning tickets split $184,416 California Lottery Fantasy 5 jackpotJun 28, 2023

Three tickets split record $2.09 million New Jersey Lottery Jersey Cash 5 jackpotMay 30, 2023

$39.3 million Classic Lotto jackpot won by Ohio player after nearly two years without a winnerNov 7, 2022

Tags for this story

Other popular tags

Comments

TyraAnnTyriana

Congratulations to all

End of comments
Subscribe to this news story
Guest