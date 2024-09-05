Five winners in Ohio share $130,000 Rolling Cash 5 jackpot

Sep 5, 2024, 6:02 am (1 comment)SharePostCopy Link

Every ticket bought in a different location

By Kate Northrop

Five separate winners will be splitting a $130,000 Ohio Lottery Rolling Cash 5 jackpot, with each winning ticket having been sold in five different places.

On Aug. 26, 2024, the Ohio Lottery's Rolling Cash 5 drawing produced five winning tickets which will share the $130,000 jackpot.

Five winning tickets across Ohio contained the winning numbers 1, 8, 9, 18, and 19 in the Aug. 26, 2024 Rolling Cash 5 drawing to split the $130,000 prize, which means each winning ticket will receive a $26,000 share of the jackpot.

According to the Lottery, two of the winning tickets were Quick Picks, while the other three winners selected their numbers manually.

The locations where the tickets were purchased span three major metropolitan areas in the state as follows:

Gateway Newstand on West Huron Road in Cleveland

McBills Beverage on East 185th Street in Cleveland

Lucky Choice on West Nationwide Boulevard in Columbus

Buckeye Breeze Thru on State Route 13 in Thornville

Maks Convenient Store on Main Street in Cincinnati

Rolling Cash 5 is a daily draw game in Ohio featuring a progressive jackpot that increases based on sales or a minimum of $10,000, whichever is greater. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 575,757.

The Rolling Cash 5 jackpot currently stands at $280,000 for the next drawing on Thu., Sept. 5. Rolling Cash 5 drawings take place every day at 7:05 pm EST.

All winning numbers, prizes, and odds are available on Lottery Post's Ohio Lottery Results page right after each drawing.