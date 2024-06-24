Florida lottery retailer sells two jackpot-winning Fantasy 5 tickets in back-to-back drawings

Jun 24, 2024, 1:12 pm (Post a comment)SharePostCopy Link

Unlikely occurrence in popular Florida draw game

By Kate Northrop

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Over the weekend, two jackpot-winning Fantasy 5 tickets were sold at the same Florida Lottery retailer for two back-to-back drawings.

One retailer in Hollywood, Florida sold two Fantasy 5 jackpot-winning tickets in a row, with both consecutive drawings taking place just less than a day apart.

A Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 jackpot winners and retailer report detailed this unlikely occurrence.

On Fri., June 21, one lucky lottery player hit the Fantasy 5 jackpot with a ticket purchased at the Publix grocery store on 9359 Sheridan Street in Hollywood. Less than a day later, that same retailer sold yet another jackpot-winning ticket for the next successive drawing in the same game.

The first jackpot-winning ticket, valid for the evening drawing on Friday, split a $62,406.56 jackpot with one other winner in Miami. Both lottery winners won using their own pre-selected numbers, which were 2, 15, 22, 24, and 25.

The same Publix sold the second ticket for the drawing that took place in the following Fantasy 5 midday drawing on Sat., June 22 and won $58,877.37. That ticket was a Quick Pick and matched all five numbers: 12, 21, 24, 32, and 36.

The Fantasy 5 top prize is won by matching all five numbers drawn in any order. The odds of matching all five drawn numbers are 1 in 376,992. Fantasy 5 is a pari-mutuel game in which the top prize rolls down to be shared among players who win the second- or third-tier prize if there is no top prize winner.

Fantasy 5 drawings take place twice a day, once at 1:05 pm Eastern Time and again at 11:15 pm Eastern Time.

All winning numbers, prizes, and odds can be found on Lottery Post's Florida Lottery Results page right after each drawing.

Thanks to GiveFive for the tip.