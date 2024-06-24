Florida lottery retailer sells two jackpot-winning Fantasy 5 tickets in back-to-back drawings

Unlikely occurrence in popular Florida draw game
By Kate Northrop
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Over the weekend, two jackpot-winning Fantasy 5 tickets were sold at the same Florida Lottery retailer for two back-to-back drawings.
One retailer in Hollywood, Florida sold two Fantasy 5 jackpot-winning tickets in a row, with both consecutive drawings taking place just less than a day apart.
A Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 jackpot winners and retailer report detailed this unlikely occurrence.
On Fri., June 21, one lucky lottery player hit the Fantasy 5 jackpot with a ticket purchased at the Publix grocery store on 9359 Sheridan Street in Hollywood. Less than a day later, that same retailer sold yet another jackpot-winning ticket for the next successive drawing in the same game.
The first jackpot-winning ticket, valid for the evening drawing on Friday, split a $62,406.56 jackpot with one other winner in Miami. Both lottery winners won using their own pre-selected numbers, which were 2, 15, 22, 24, and 25.
The same Publix sold the second ticket for the drawing that took place in the following Fantasy 5 midday drawing on Sat., June 22 and won $58,877.37. That ticket was a Quick Pick and matched all five numbers: 12, 21, 24, 32, and 36.
The Fantasy 5 top prize is won by matching all five numbers drawn in any order. The odds of matching all five drawn numbers are 1 in 376,992. Fantasy 5 is a pari-mutuel game in which the top prize rolls down to be shared among players who win the second- or third-tier prize if there is no top prize winner.
Fantasy 5 drawings take place twice a day, once at 1:05 pm Eastern Time and again at 11:15 pm Eastern Time.
All winning numbers, prizes, and odds can be found on Lottery Post's Florida Lottery Results page right after each drawing.
Thanks to GiveFive for the tip.
Nobody has commented on this story yet.