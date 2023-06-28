USA Mega

32 winning tickets split $184,416 California Lottery Fantasy 5 jackpot

32 winning tickets split $184,416 California Lottery Fantasy 5 jackpot

Jun 28, 2023, 2:53 pm (1 comment)

California Lottery

Pattern comes up in drawn numbers

By Kate Northrop

A notably large number of tickets won the California Lottery's Fantasy 5 jackpot in Friday's drawing.

32 winning tickets are splitting a $184,416 Fantasy 5 jackpot, giving each winning ticket a much lower share of the prize than usual.

As a result, each winning ticket will receive a $5,673 share of the jackpot before federal taxes. California does not have a state tax on lottery prizes.

The winning numbers in the drawing on Fri., June 23 were 7, 11, 15, 19 and 23. The drawn numbers sport a pattern some players might commonly play, in which each consecutive number increases by four.

While there were 32 tickets splitting the jackpot, 31 individual retailers sold winning tickets. Two tickets were purchased at Supreme Liquors on Hopyard Road in Pleasanton, meaning it is possible that a player bought two identical tickets and is perhaps walking away with two shares totaling $11,346.

The retailers that sold the top prize-winning tickets run up and down the state, from San Diego to Marysville, a town 40 minutes north of Sacramento.

The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 575,757. Fantasy 5 drawings take place every day at 6:30 pm PST.

The Fantasy 5 jackpot currently stands at $71,000 for the next drawing on Wed., June 28. All winning numbers, prizes, and odds are published on Lottery Post's California Lottery Results page right after each drawing.

Lottery Post Staff

Comments

Kate's avatarKate

Here is a list of retailers that sold winning tickets.

1.   Sand Canyon Shell               

             28401 N Sand Canyon Rd

             Santa Clarita, CA 91387

 

2.   7-Eleven 2176-37031                 

             9403 Artesia Blvd

             Bellflower, CA 90706

 

3.   Vons Grocery 59-2352                 

             6155 El Cajon Blvd

             San Diego, CA 92115

           

4.   Hira Petroleum                       

             5057 Olivehurst Ave

             Olivehurst, CA 95961

 

5.   5th Street Gas Station               

             929 5th St

             Marysville, CA 95901

                                                                     

6.   Jay Vee Liquors                       

             759 San Pablo Ave

             Albany, CA 94706

 

7.   Safeway 12-1895                     

             5450 Dewey Dr

             Fair Oaks, CA 95628

 

8.   7-Eleven 2366-14340                 

             293 87th St

             Daly City, CA 94015

           

9.   Vacaville U-Save Liquors             

             801 Merchant St

             Vacaville, CA 95688

 

10.   7-Eleven 2369-37634                 

             506 International Blvd

             Oakland, CA 94606

 

11.   Food 4 Less #374                     

             5975 University Ave

             San Diego, CA 92115

           

12.  Centerfold Newstand                 

             716 North Fairfax Ave

             Los Angeles, CA 90046

 

13.   7-Eleven 2112-21803                 

             1860 W El Norte Pkwy

             Escondido, CA 92026

       

14.   ARCO #9636                           

             2354 E Palmdale Blvd

             Palmdale, CA 93550

           

15.   Hesperia Gas & Mart                 

             17465 Main St

             Hesperia, CA 92345

           

16.  Ladin's Liquor                         

             20857 Sherman Way

             Canoga Park, CA 91306

           

17.   On the Go Market                     

             856 E Avenue K

             Lancaster, CA 93535

           

18.   John's Liquor & Market             

             1667 N Avalon Blvd

             Wilmington, CA 90744-1430

 

19.   Stars Petroleum, Inc.                 

             1910 Main St

             Ramona, CA 92065

 

20.   Donutealo                             

             56 San Pedro Rd

             Daly City, CA 94014

 

21.   Ashlan Cedar Gas-N-Liquor           

             4190 N Cedar Ave

             Fresno, CA 93726

       

22.   7-Eleven 2176-20314                 

             5315 S Paramount Blvd

             Lakewood, CA 90712

 

23.   C Stop#5662                         

             100 Marinwood Ave

             San Rafael, CA 94903

 

24.   Lucky California #707               

             6843 Mission St

             Daly City, CA 94014-2006

 

25.   I Smoke Shop                         

             1821 W Avenue I Ste 105

             Lancaster, CA 93534

 

26.   BC Liquor                           

             12017 Beach Blvd

             Stanton, CA 90680

           

27.   Viva Supermarket                     

             2202 Long Beach Blvd

             Long Beach, CA 90806

 

28.    Super 99 Cents Outlet               

             1027 E Amar Rd

             West Covina, CA 91792

 

29.   City Market Center             

             5292 Carpinteria Ave #A

             Carpinteria , CA 93013

 

30.   Metro Market                 

             13958 Van Nuys Blvd

             Pacoima, CA 91331

 

31.   Supreme Liquors                     

             2787 Hopyard Rd

             Pleasanton, CA 94588-5239

 

32.   Supreme Liquors                 

             2787 Hopyard Rd

             Pleasanton, CA 94588-5239

End of comments
