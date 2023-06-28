32 winning tickets split $184,416 California Lottery Fantasy 5 jackpot

Pattern comes up in drawn numbers
By Kate Northrop
A notably large number of tickets won the California Lottery's Fantasy 5 jackpot in Friday's drawing.
32 winning tickets are splitting a $184,416 Fantasy 5 jackpot, giving each winning ticket a much lower share of the prize than usual.
As a result, each winning ticket will receive a $5,673 share of the jackpot before federal taxes. California does not have a state tax on lottery prizes.
The winning numbers in the drawing on Fri., June 23 were 7, 11, 15, 19 and 23. The drawn numbers sport a pattern some players might commonly play, in which each consecutive number increases by four.
While there were 32 tickets splitting the jackpot, 31 individual retailers sold winning tickets. Two tickets were purchased at Supreme Liquors on Hopyard Road in Pleasanton, meaning it is possible that a player bought two identical tickets and is perhaps walking away with two shares totaling $11,346.
The retailers that sold the top prize-winning tickets run up and down the state, from San Diego to Marysville, a town 40 minutes north of Sacramento.
The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 575,757. Fantasy 5 drawings take place every day at 6:30 pm PST.
The Fantasy 5 jackpot currently stands at $71,000 for the next drawing on Wed., June 28. All winning numbers, prizes, and odds are published on Lottery Post's California Lottery Results page right after each drawing.
Here is a list of retailers that sold winning tickets.
1. Sand Canyon Shell
28401 N Sand Canyon Rd
Santa Clarita, CA 91387
2. 7-Eleven 2176-37031
9403 Artesia Blvd
Bellflower, CA 90706
3. Vons Grocery 59-2352
6155 El Cajon Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
4. Hira Petroleum
5057 Olivehurst Ave
Olivehurst, CA 95961
5. 5th Street Gas Station
929 5th St
Marysville, CA 95901
6. Jay Vee Liquors
759 San Pablo Ave
Albany, CA 94706
7. Safeway 12-1895
5450 Dewey Dr
Fair Oaks, CA 95628
8. 7-Eleven 2366-14340
293 87th St
Daly City, CA 94015
9. Vacaville U-Save Liquors
801 Merchant St
Vacaville, CA 95688
10. 7-Eleven 2369-37634
506 International Blvd
Oakland, CA 94606
11. Food 4 Less #374
5975 University Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
12. Centerfold Newstand
716 North Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
13. 7-Eleven 2112-21803
1860 W El Norte Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92026
14. ARCO #9636
2354 E Palmdale Blvd
Palmdale, CA 93550
15. Hesperia Gas & Mart
17465 Main St
Hesperia, CA 92345
16. Ladin's Liquor
20857 Sherman Way
Canoga Park, CA 91306
17. On the Go Market
856 E Avenue K
Lancaster, CA 93535
18. John's Liquor & Market
1667 N Avalon Blvd
Wilmington, CA 90744-1430
19. Stars Petroleum, Inc.
1910 Main St
Ramona, CA 92065
20. Donutealo
56 San Pedro Rd
Daly City, CA 94014
21. Ashlan Cedar Gas-N-Liquor
4190 N Cedar Ave
Fresno, CA 93726
22. 7-Eleven 2176-20314
5315 S Paramount Blvd
Lakewood, CA 90712
23. C Stop#5662
100 Marinwood Ave
San Rafael, CA 94903
24. Lucky California #707
6843 Mission St
Daly City, CA 94014-2006
25. I Smoke Shop
1821 W Avenue I Ste 105
Lancaster, CA 93534
26. BC Liquor
12017 Beach Blvd
Stanton, CA 90680
27. Viva Supermarket
2202 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90806
28. Super 99 Cents Outlet
1027 E Amar Rd
West Covina, CA 91792
29. City Market Center
5292 Carpinteria Ave #A
Carpinteria , CA 93013
30. Metro Market
13958 Van Nuys Blvd
Pacoima, CA 91331
31. Supreme Liquors
2787 Hopyard Rd
Pleasanton, CA 94588-5239
32. Supreme Liquors
2787 Hopyard Rd
Pleasanton, CA 94588-5239