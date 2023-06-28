32 winning tickets split $184,416 California Lottery Fantasy 5 jackpot

Jun 28, 2023, 2:53 pm (1 comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

Pattern comes up in drawn numbers

By Kate Northrop

A notably large number of tickets won the California Lottery's Fantasy 5 jackpot in Friday's drawing.

32 winning tickets are splitting a $184,416 Fantasy 5 jackpot, giving each winning ticket a much lower share of the prize than usual.

As a result, each winning ticket will receive a $5,673 share of the jackpot before federal taxes. California does not have a state tax on lottery prizes.

The winning numbers in the drawing on Fri., June 23 were 7, 11, 15, 19 and 23. The drawn numbers sport a pattern some players might commonly play, in which each consecutive number increases by four.

While there were 32 tickets splitting the jackpot, 31 individual retailers sold winning tickets. Two tickets were purchased at Supreme Liquors on Hopyard Road in Pleasanton, meaning it is possible that a player bought two identical tickets and is perhaps walking away with two shares totaling $11,346.

The retailers that sold the top prize-winning tickets run up and down the state, from San Diego to Marysville, a town 40 minutes north of Sacramento.

The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 575,757. Fantasy 5 drawings take place every day at 6:30 pm PST.

The Fantasy 5 jackpot currently stands at $71,000 for the next drawing on Wed., June 28. All winning numbers, prizes, and odds are published on Lottery Post's California Lottery Results page right after each drawing.