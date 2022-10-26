California Lottery SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $38 million expires tomorrow

Oct 26, 2022, 11:56 am (1 comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

Ticket worth millions potentially lost

By Kate Northrop

A winner of a $38 million SuperLotto Plus prize has just one more day to step forward to claim the money before the winning ticket expires.

Someone in San Diego won a massive prize worth $38 million in the California Lottery's SuperLotto Plus game, but judging by what little time remains for the mystery winner to come forward with the winning ticket, the money might go by the wayside.

The ticket in question will expire on Thurs., Oct. 27 if it is not claimed.

A California lottery player bought a ticket for the SuperLotto Plus draw on Sat., April 30, 2022 at the 7-Eleven on Spruce Street in San Diego and matched all six numbers — 3, 15, 21, 35, 46, and Mega Number 18 — to win the game's $38 million jackpot.

The ticketholder had 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize, and now just one day remains.

Even if the ticket expires, however, someone will inevitably come out on top as a winner. The $22.9 million cash value of the prize will go to California public schools if no one files a claim for the winnings.

The California Lottery has raised more than $1 billion in unclaimed prizes since tickets first went on sale in 1985, according to the Lottery.

Players are encouraged to double-check any SuperLotto Plus tickets they might be hanging onto as soon as possible. Anyone who believes they have the winning ticket will need to complete a claim form, which is available on the Lottery's website, at all nine Lottery District Offices, and at any of the Lottery's retailers across the state.

The winner must bring a signed claim form along with the winning ticket to any Lottery District Office or mail the documents to Lottery headquarters. The ticket must be postmarked or claimed in person by Thurs., Oct. 27, 2022, the Lottery stated in a press release.