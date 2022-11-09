Delaware woman wins $300,000 on her way home from claiming $100,000 lottery prize

Nov 9, 2022, 4:40 pm (1 comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

"It was absolute insanity."

By Kate Northrop

A woman from Delaware could not believe she won yet another top prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket immediately after she had just finished claiming one at Lottery headquarters.

Although it's not out of the realm of possibility, an anonymous Delaware player is completely dumbfounded that her luck brought her not one, but two six-figure lottery prizes, claiming both on the same day.

The Newark resident's string of luck began when she visited a Speedy Gas convenience store on Capitol Trail in Newark. She bought two scratch-off tickets from the $20 "$100K Ultimate Cash" game and won the $100,000 top prize.

A week later, the winner visited Lottery headquarters in Dover to collect her prize, where she revealed it was the largest amount of money she had ever won since starting to play seven years ago.

That was immediately about to change.

The nameless woman left the lottery office with heavier pockets but on the way home decided she was feeling in a light-enough mood to try her luck again. She stopped at the N. Dover Tiger Mart on Dupont Highway in Dover and this time bought three "Serious Money" tickets for $30 each.

She could not believe she was looking at yet another top prize, this time worth $300,000.

"My best friend was the first person I told about winning the $100,000 top prize, and she came with me to claim it," the winner said in a press release. "When I scratched the $300,000 winning 'Serious Money' ticket later in the day, we just sat there in disbelief. It was absolute insanity."

The pair turned their car around to head right back to headquarters, where the woman claimed her second prize that day, three times larger than the first. Her total take-home for Oct. 20, 2022 was $400,000 before taxes.

"Congratulations to this lucky player on her unique double win," Lottery Acting Director Helene Keeley stated. "It's great to see our players bring home six-figure prizes, and Instant Games continue to surprise and delight players throughout the state."

Most of the money will go into the winner's retirement fund, but it's possible that some of it will go toward entertainment in the form of more scratch-offs.

"I love scratching Instant Game tickets!," she concluded.

The $20 "$100K Ultimate Cash" game offers three top prizes of $100,000, 12 second-tier prizes of $5,000, and 120 third-tier prizes of $1,000. The $30 "Serious Money" game offers three top prizes of $300,000, 15 second-tier prizes of $10,000, and 30 third-tier prizes of $5,000.

Thanks to DELotteryPlyr for the tip.