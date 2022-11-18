Australian woman cleans out car four months after win, discovers lottery ticket worth $580,000

Nov 18, 2022, 10:12 am (2 comments)ShareTweetCopy Link

Keep your tickets in a safe spot!

By Kate Northrop

BENALLA, Australia — Keep those tickets in a safe place! An Australian woman had quite the surprise when she discovered a lottery ticket worth $580,000 (US$387,187) during a car clean-out four months after the draw.

Receipts, loose change, hair ties — these are the sort of things one could expect to find laying around in someone's car, but a Victorian woman found something of much higher value while doing a deep clean of her own car.

For four months, an unclaimed winning TattsLotto ticket for $580,000 sat in her car tucked away in a pile of old receipts.

"I didn't know about the win this entire time," the Benalla resident told the TheLott. "I've been driving around with this lottery ticket worth $580,000 in my car for more than four months."

The ticket was back from a TattsLotto draw that took place on July 2, 2022, which produced nine division one winning tickets across Australia. That ticket was one of nine said winning entries.

The winning numbers in the July 2 TattsLoto drawing were 10, 15, 17, 31, 37, and 42 with supplementary numbers 7 and 11. With the jackpot pool topping out at $5.224 million (US$3.485 million), her total winnings came out to exactly $580,525.35 after the split.

The ticket sat unnoticed for so long because it was not registered to an account when the anonymous woman purchased it, therefore TheLott had no way of contacting the winner. Lottery players in Australia have the option of linking lottery plays to an online account so that TheLott may reach out to the player in the event their ticket is a winner.

Thankfully, she stepped forward four months later.

Although discovering the six-figure slip of paper in her car made for an exciting car clean-out, she was reluctant to celebrate too early until she could confirm the win with the Lottery office.

"My family and I were scared to believe," she explained. "As soon as I told my sister and mum about the news, my sister said, 'Are you getting scammed? Where are you?'"

"I had to reassure her that it wasn't a scam," she continued.

With proof that the win was real, the winner told the Lottery that the prize will help her family buy a house and enjoy a well-deserved vacation.

Thanks to dannyct for the tip.