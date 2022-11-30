Arkansas Lottery's Lotto jackpot worth nearly $800,000; has yet to be won since game's launch

Nov 30, 2022, 2:32 pm (Post a comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

Still no winner for newest game in Arkansas as jackpot continues to climb

By Kate Northrop

Since the Arkansas Lottery launched its newest game more than two months ago, Lotto has yet to produce its first big winner, with the jackpot climbing to nearly $800,000 for Wednesday's drawing.

The state of Arkansas is still waiting for the first-ever Lotto jackpot winner to match six numbers as the jackpot steadily nears seven figures.

In September, the Lottery officially opened sales for Lotto, an in-state draw game featuring a starting jackpot of $250,000 that increases based on game sales with each consecutive drawing without a winner.

For the drawing on Wed., Nov. 30 at 9:00 pm CT, the jackpot stands at $796,000.

"We were extremely excited to offer Lotto to the people of Arkansas," Lottery Executive Director Eric Hagler said. "Our research indicated that Arkansas players wanted a game with higher starting jackpots that was exclusive to our state, and the fact that this jackpot is nearing $1 million has added to the excitement."

Having a game with a six-figure jackpot could be motivating, with many players feeling that a win of that value could be life-changing, Hagler continued.

While no one has yet to win the jackpot, the Lottery has awarded $279,921 in lower-tier prizes since the first drawing on Sept. 21.

To play Lotto, players choose six numbers from 1 to 40, and matching all six in any order will win the jackpot. A bonus number is drawn from the same pool of 40 numbers at the same time as the main six numbers and can be used to match other lower-tier prizes.

Lotto drawings take place at 9:00 pm CT on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Each play costs $2. Both winning and non-winning Lotto tickets may be entered in The Club for Points for Prizes. The winning numbers, jackpot, and prize amounts can be found on Lottery Post's Arkansas Lottery Results page.