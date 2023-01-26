Florida man wins $1 million prize after being cut in line for lottery tickets

Jan 26, 2023, 11:13 am (Post a comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

Karma doesn't get any better than this

By Kate Northrop

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man won $1 million in the Florida Lottery after another customer cut in front of him in the line to buy lottery tickets.

Stephen Munoz Espinoza, 43, had a tough day and was looking for a bit of luck, but when it seemed that there was just one more thing (or person) getting in his way, his luck changed for the better.

To round out his day, Munoz Espinoza made a stop at the Publix grocery store on Northeast 5th Avenue in Delray Beach. He just wanted to buy his lottery tickets and move on, but someone decided they wanted to get their tickets first.

"It was the end of a long day, and I was tired," Munoz Espinoza told the Lottery. "I stopped at Publix and was about to buy a ticket at the machine when a man cut right in front of me. Instead of saying something, I decided I'd just buy a ticket at the counter instead."

The Delray Beach resident moved over to the counter and picked out a ticket from the $50 "500X The Cash" scratch-off game, which launched in February 2022 and features a top prize of $25 million.

Moving over to the counter and ditching the machine was a million-dollar decision. Munoz Espinoza walked away from the exchange with one of the game's $1 million prizes.

"I can't believe I won a million dollars!" the lucky winner emphasized.

The Publix will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

According to the Lottery, the "500X The Cash" game boasts the largest top prize ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game at $25 million, as well as the best odds to become a millionaire.

Munoz Espinoza visited Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee to claim his $1 million prize as a one-time lump sum payment of $820,000 and said that he and his wife plan on buying a home for their family with the winnings.

As of now, one more top prize of $25 million out of the two originally available is left to claim in the $50 "500X The Cash" game. Following this win, there are 42 out of 160 second-tier prizes of $1 million and 77 out of 300 third-tier prizes of $50,000 remaining.

The overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 4.5.