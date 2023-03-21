Iowa Lottery retailer accuses store manager of buying ticket he knew won $100,000

Mar 21, 2023, 8:13 am (Post a comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

Store manager in sticky situation after retailer investigates legitimacy of ticket purchase

By Kate Northrop

DUBUQUE, Iowa — A store manager was fired from his job after a lottery retailer had found that he had bought a winning lottery ticket he knew was worth $100,000.

Aaron McVicker of Dubuque found himself caught in a messy situation after buying a $100,000 winning lottery ticket, which triggered an investigation into whether he violated store policies by playing the lottery on duty.

According to state records detailing a hearing dealing with McVicker's request for unemployment benefits, employees from Casey's General Store testified McVicker had contacted the company's human resources department to report that he and seven coworkers had won a $100,000 Powerball prize from a ticket bought at the store he managed on Asbury Road in Dubuque.

McVicker got in touch with HR manager Melissa Klenzman last November, who asked him a series of questions to determine whether the ticket purchase was made in accordance with store policies that limit an employee's ability to buy lottery tickets. McVicker originally told her that he was not working a shift when he bought the ticket, did not sell it to himself, and did not run the cash register or the lottery terminal to make the sale.

While he reported that he bought the ticket on the evening of Nov. 7, Klenzman later came to the conclusion that he had been working that day and was on duty during the timeframe he says purchased the ticket, despite not clocking in for work.

On a second phone call with McVicker, Klenzman allegedly found out that he would buy "mistake tickets" on occasion, which are tickets printed out for lottery players but are set aside, usually due to an error in the transaction.

According to the Iowa Lottery, a longstanding security requirement of multi-jurisdictional games like Powerball is that tickets cannot be cancelled. A retailer that prints a ticket in error can still sell the ticket, but if it is not sold in time for its respective drawing, the ticket remains the property of the business that generated it.

"There have been instances through the years where a retail location has claimed a prize from a ticket it owned after printing it in error," Iowa Lottery Vice President of External Relations Mary Neubauer told Iowa Capital Dispatch.

In two additional conversations between Klenzman and McVicker, McVicker had allegedly switched up his story, instead saying that he purchased the winning ticket a day later than what he had originally said. He also mentioned for the first time that the $100,000 winning Powerball ticket was actually a "mistake ticket," not a traditional lottery purchase.

The company then reviewed video surveillance footage and store receipts, and in conjunction with information they collected from the Iowa Lottery, determined that the winning ticket was in fact printed on Nov. 7 and set aside as a "mistake ticket." On Nov. 8, an employee scanned the ticket and discovered it had won a $100,000 prize. They then called McVicker, who came to the store and bought the ticket.

Casey's General Store fired McVicker for lying during the investigation and for violating company policy. His request for unemployment benefits was denied.

"Not only did he lie to [his] employer multiple times during the investigation, but he also purchased the ticket only after confirming it was a winning ticket," Administrative Law Judge Stephanie Adkisson said. "As a store manager, [he] was held to a higher standard than other employees."

The ticket for the $100,000 winning Powerball prize for the Nov. 7, 2022 drawing sold at Casey's General Store on Asbury Road in Dubuque has not been claimed.