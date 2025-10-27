Three $1 million winning Powerball lottery tickets sold at the same New York store

Oct 27, 2025, 5:56 pm (2 comments)SharePostCopy Link

New York Lottery Commissioner says event is infrequent

By Kate Northrop

YONKERS, N.Y. — One lottery retailer in New York sold three $1 million winning tickets for a single Powerball drawing, an occurrence that the New York Lottery says is infrequent.

There were three winning Powerball tickets for the second-tier prize in a drawing last week, and all three came from the same store in New York.

On Tuesday last week, the New York Lottery announced that there were three second-tier prize-winning tickets sold at the same spot for the Oct. 20 Powerball drawing. V&C Taneja on Nepperhan Avenue in Yonkers had sold all three tickets that won $1 million that night in the nation that night.

V&C Taneja is a convenience store attached to a BP gas station, and employees are saying that more players are frequenting the store in hopes that they can capture a bit of that luck as well.

"They all know this is the lucky spot," store manager Shahid Shah, 54, told The New York Post on Thursday. "This is the first time I ever see it like this. Everyone is coming by and buying Powerball tickets in the morning."

Locals have been asking questions about who the lucky winners are or whether it was just one winner buying three separate tickets, Shah explained.

"Just everyone coming in buying Powerball tickets," he continued. "All of them asking me, 'Who's the winner, who's the winner?' They all want to know who won."

Lottery winners in New York technically can't claim prizes anonymously, but there have been some players who have created an LLC to collect their winnings without revealing their name.

New York State Gaming Commission spokesman Lee Park told The Post that the identity of the ticketholder, or ticketholders, is unknown since none of the three $1 million winning tickets have been claimed yet. No one has stepped forward to validate them.

"While multiple winning tickets of a million dollars or more purchased at a single location is indeed infrequent, good luck is certainly not unprecedented in the Empire State," Park said to the outlet.

It's possible that the three tickets were all purchased by one player who was playing a favorite set of numbers multiple times, Park added.

New York Lottery officials did not know whether this happenstance had ever occurred before at any other store.

Journalists stopped customers in the store to ask them if the news of the triple win had reached their ears. Some players said that they specifically came out to the store to play just for that reason.

"I drove here all the way from Throgs Neck in the Bronx," 56-year-old restaurant worker Edgar Gonzalez said in an interview. "My wife told me, because I've got good luck, she says, go there and play. So I came here because I'm going for the big prize."

"I saw it on TV," Bronx resident and grocery store employee Wilton Soto, 35, remarked. "That was here? Maybe this is the lucky spot. I got to come here all the time now."

Other customers were just finding out about it on the spot.

"This place sold three-million-dollar winners on Monday?" Bronx resident and rental car business owner Xavier Santana, 35, asked the cashier behind the counter. "Yo, give me a quick pick. Yeah I'll take that cash for life. How much are they? Yeah, give me $10!"

Whoever owns the three winning tickets has until Oct. 19, 2026 to collect the prizes. Winners in New York have one year from the draw date to claim lottery winnings.

The three $1 million winning tickets matched all five white ball numbers in the Oct. 20, 2025 Powerball drawing — 32, 38, 66, 67, and 69 — but missed red Powerball number 19 to hit the $304.7 million jackpot.

The next Powerball annuity jackpot estimate for the drawing on Monday, Oct. 27 currently stands at $358 million.

Powerball is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

