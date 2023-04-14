California man wins $1 million prize from lottery ticket gifted on 18th birthday

Apr 14, 2023, 2:08 pm (2 comments)ShareTweetCopy Link

Winning as soon as he's old enough to play the lottery

By Kate Northrop

TURLOCK, Calif. — A California man won a $1 million prize the same day he became old enough to play the lottery.

Plenty of people celebrate the milestone of turning 18 years old by playing the lottery, but it's not every day that someone manages to win the lottery the same day they're of legal age to play.

Kaleb Hang's grandmother was excited for him to finally try his luck at the lottery and gifted him a scratch-off for his 18th birthday. Fittingly, the ticket she gave him belonged to the $10 "The Perfect Gift" game and held true to its namesake.

"My mom was driving me to go fishing, and on the way, I scratched it," Hang told the California Lottery. "We had to pull over. It was a million dollars, and I didn't even have an ID yet! We turned around and went home because I had to get an ID before I could even claim the ticket."

The "perfect gift" indeed, Hang ended up winning the sixth $1 million top prize in the game.

"I'm pretty stoked!" he exclaimed. "I certainly wasn't expecting it."

The birthday winnings came just in time for his next big steps in life as he prepares to head off to school. He says he'll put the money toward college and use it to invest in his future.

Heng's grandmother purchased the winning ticket at an Oasis Market in Turlock.

Currently, there are five out of 12 top prizes of $1 million left to claim in "The Perfect Gift," as well as nine out of 25 second-tier prizes of $20,000 and eight out of 21 third-tier prizes of $10,000.