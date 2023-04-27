VIDEO: Is a Nevada Lottery in the cards?

Apr 27, 2023, 5:13 pm (1 comment)ShareTweetCopy Link

New lottery bill has progressed farther than any other bill of its type in the state

By Kate Northrop

A bill proposing a Nevada lottery has passed the Assembly vote, making it the farthest a lottery bill has ever progressed in the state.

What would normally be a throwaway story about a lottery bill inevitably being shut down in a casino-ridden state has now turned heads when it passed a vote for the first time in Nevada history.

Earlier this month, the Nevada Assembly passed a bill proposing amendments to the state's constitution to allow the creation of a state lottery by 26-16. It is the farthest a lottery bill has ever progressed in the state's history.

Similar bills have routinely been shut down during previous attempts to drum up a state lottery that could very well create a new source of revenue for the state's general fund, but casinos have historically resisted the push fearing that a state lottery would create unwanted competition.

The current bill, AJR 5, will enable the Legislature to enact a government-regulated state lottery and prevent any other person, organization, or entity to operate a lottery or sell lottery tickets. An existing provision would still allow charitable groups to run their own lotteries.

State residents will sometimes travel an hour or more to neighboring states like California and Arizona to play the lottery, only to wait hours more in line to buy tickets when the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots surge well into the hundreds of millions.

AJR 5 would effectively eliminate the need for residents to travel out-of-state for lottery tickets and could prevent revenue from leaving the state.

But how likely is it that this bill will pass through legislation and become law? How long would Nevada residents have to wait before seeing a lottery in their state?

Check out our latest YouTube video to see how we think this bill could fit in a state already laden with gambling and casinos, as well as how long it would take for it to become a reality.

VIDEO: Watch the report

