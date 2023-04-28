Texas Legislature proposes bill to block online lottery courier services

Apr 28, 2023, 8:43 pm (3 comments)ShareTweetCopy Link

Lawmakers take aim at third-party ticket management businesses

By Kate Northrop

Lawmakers are discussing a bill that would prohibit the sale of lottery tickets online in Texas, effectively banning online lottery courier services.

A bill that would prohibit the sale of Texas Lottery tickets online has passed in the Senate and threatens the operation of ticket courier services in the state.

On Saturday, one ticket won the $95 million Lotto Texas jackpot, which stood as the largest lottery prize in the U.S. at the time of the drawing. That ticket was sold at Hooked on MT in Colleyville, but the retailer who sold the winning ticket was listed as Lottery Now.

Lottery Now holds a retailer license issued by the Texas Lottery Commission but operates an online lottery ticket butler service called Mido Lotto, which allows players to buy tickets right from their phone. The courier service purchases and stores physical tickets on behalf of the player, who retains ownership of the tickets they buy through the app.

While Lottery Now is technically a licensed retailer, courier services have no business relationship with the Texas Lottery and are not licensed retailers, Lottery Director of Media Relations Lauren Callahan told Lottery Post. These retailers may offer a ticket management service to their customers to provide them with lottery tickets purchased in Texas.

"The relationships that these companies maintain to obtain Texas Lottery tickets are strictly with individual retailers in Texas with whom they have their own working arrangements," Callahan said.

Senator Bob Hall's bill, Senate Bil 1820, seeks to ban courier services and prohibit such companies from selling tickets online, arguing that lottery tickets should be sold directly to players in a face-to-face transaction.

The bill moved on to the House after passing in the Senate unanimously on April 12. On April 18, it was referred to the Licensing & Administrative Procedures Committee, which regulates gaming industries in the state and matters pertaining to the Texas Lottery Commission.

The winner of the $95 million Lotto Texas jackpot has not come forward to claim their cash prize of $57.8 million before taxes and has 180 days from the draw date to make the claim.