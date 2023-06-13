USA Mega

Texas Lottery mobile app offline due to vendor technical issues

Jun 13, 2023, 6:17 pm (1 comment)

Texas Lottery

Mobile app down while Lottery addresses performance issues

By Kate Northrop

The Texas Lottery mobile app is temporarily offline in Maintenance Mode while the Lottery works to resolve technical issues related to its operator and vendor.

This afternoon, the Texas Lottery announced that its mobile app will be inaccessible to players due to technical problems related to lottery operator and mobile application vendor IGT Global Solutions Corporation (IGT).

On Mon., June 5, after the Lottery published an update for the app, players reported issues with some of the app's features not functioning correctly.

After attempting to troubleshoot the malfunctions, the Lottery found that it was necessary to place the app into Maintenance Mode on Thurs., June 8, which means that users will be unable to access it for now.

"The Texas Lottery is committed to offering a mobile app that is fun and informative for our players," Lottery Executive Director Gary Grief said in a press release today. "We apologize for the disruption and inconvenience this situation has caused for our players and retailers. We appreciate their patience and understanding as we make every effort to restore the Texas Lottery App's full functionality as soon as possible."

The Lottery attributes the issues to IGT, which operates the Texas Lottery and its mobile app, and although the two are working together to resolve the technical errors, the Lottery asserted that it will "hold the vendor accountable."

"Appropriate liquidated damages or sanctions will be assessed to IGT for the outage in accordance with the terms and conditions of IGT's contract," the Lottery said in a statement.

Updates on the status of the app's restoration will be provided on the Texas Lottery website and social media channels, the Lottery advised.

Comments

Big Joey

For years now, the Two Step game didn't work properly with the APP. Small winners scanned as not a winner. I always check, and verify from the website before discarding any tickets.

End of comments
