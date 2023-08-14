Utah man who drove across state lines to play lottery in Idaho wins $3 million Mega Millions prize

Aug 14, 2023, 5:10 pm (2 comments)ShareTweetCopy Link

Dedicated player refuses to sit out and watch others try their luck

By Kate Northrop

BOISE, Idaho — A Utah man is glad he drove across state lines into Idaho on two separate occasions to play the lottery after it led to him winning a $3 million prize in the Mega Millions multi-state game.

A Utah man wasn't about to let himself sit out on all the fun while other lottery players from surrounding states tried their luck.

Although the state of Utah does not have a lottery, that was not stopping J. Refugio Gonzalez Almeida from making two separate road trips into the neighboring Gem State for a chance at the Mega Millions jackpot.

Ahead of the July 4th holiday this year, the Mega Millions jackpot had stood at $400 million. Almeida traveled from Utah to Malad, Idaho twice to ensure that he had tickets for the latest drawings.

It was his decision to make the trip a second time that landed him a $3 million prize.

"Playing the lottery is my hobby," Almeida told the Idaho Lottery. "When I didn't win the jackpot on that Friday, I thought 'I need a ticket for the 4th of July,' so I drove back to Malad on Saturday.

Prior to purchasing his $3 million winning ticket, the Utah resident had won smaller prizes on his first set of winning tickets, so he cashed those and reinvested the winnings.

"I bought all the games, including Mega Millions," he continued. "I had a lot tickets."

On that Fourth of July holiday, which is also his birthday, Almeida gave himself the best present — a winning ticket that matched the first five numbers with the Megaplier feature. The winning numbers for the draw were 21, 33, 54, 61, and 67, with Mega Ball 12.

Since the drawn Megaplier was 3, Almeida's $1 million prize was tripled to $3 million.

Almeida returned to Malad a month later to check all his tickets.

"I had $2, $8, not a lot, and then they scanned this one and told me I had to take it to the Lottery Commission. So here I am!" he declared with a smile and while holding his check.

When asked what he plans to do with his winnings, he gave a confident answer.

"I am taking this right to the bank and depositing it!" he stated.

The Mega Millions jackpot, that Almeida had missed by just one number, was the same one that climbed up to $1.58 billion last week (with a final tally of $1.602 billion once all the proceeds were counted) — the highest Mega Millions jackpot in history, and the second-largest lottery jackpot in world history among all lottery games. It was won by one ticket sold at a Publix grocery store in Neptune Beach and has not yet been claimed.

According to the Lottery, Mega Millions has generated about $3 million for the Idaho Lottery's beneficiaries, Idaho's public schools and buildings, during the historic jackpot run.

The Mega Millions jackpot currently stands at $36 million for the next drawing on Fri., Aug. 11 at 11:00 pm Eastern Time.

Mega Millions is currently offered for sale in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:00 pm Eastern Time. Tickets cost $2 each.

The Mega Millions winning numbers are published at USA Mega (www.usamega.com) minutes after the drawing takes place.