California man asks clerk to choose a lottery game for him, ends up picking out a ticket worth $10M

"The clerk could have picked a different game, but he didn't. He grabbed a winner."
By Kate Northrop
VISALIA, Calif. — A California man didn't know which scratch-off lottery ticket to buy, but its thanks to the clerk's selection that he walked out the store holding a ticket worth $10 million.
Brent Young didn't have much of a preference for which lottery ticket he wanted to buy, so he had the clerk pick out a game for him. Suddenly, it mattered a whole lot more — the ticket selected for him by the cashier ended up being a winner for a whopping $10 million top prize.
There are more than two dozen scratch-off games offered by the California Lottery at any given time, so it might naturally be difficult for some players to decide on just one.
Young found himself in that situation when he walked into Prince Food &Gas on West Walnut Avenue in Visalia, so he asked the cashier behind the counter for help.
"I was like, just pick whichever one; I didn't care," Young recalled.
The clerk picked out a ticket from the $30 instant game, "California 200X."
The player paid for his gas and the lottery ticket and got to work scratching. He was about halfway through when one of his numbers matched the winning numbers on the side of the ticket. There was no mistaking it - printed in bold font was a $10,000,000 prize amount.
"When I saw all those zeros, I was like, 'No way, this doesn't happen to people like me,'" he told the Lottery. "It's crazy. Out of all those options, the clerk could have picked a different game, but he didn't. He grabbed a winner."
To top it off, Young was amazed that an unusual circumstance brought him to this specific retailer. He normally fills up on gas and buys lottery tickets at another gas station, but it was closed that day, so he had stopped at Prince Food & Gas instead.
"It's almost like God's intervention," Young said. "I didn't have a specific ticket I was going to buy, so I let someone else decide. I had no choice but to go to Prince's. My usual stop was closed. If it had been open, none of this probably would have happened."
The lucky winner opted for the lump sum prize amount of $5.8 million after federal taxes, and the owner of Prince Food & Gas also collected a $50,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
Following Young's top prize win, four out of nine top prizes of $10 million remain in the $30 "California 200X" game. There are also nine out of 18 second-tier prizes of $750,000 and 40 out of 92 third-tier prizes of $50,000 remaining. The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 2.71.
Great story but we all want to know how much he tipped the clerk for this. This is why I would never ask for a quick pick. The timing of a clerks fingers on a machine is what you are basing your selection of numbers on. It is different with a scratch ticket though. They are up there on the wall and it does not matter how long it would take him to select one for you. Having the clerk select the right ticket deserves a far larger tip since he is making a decision for you rather than hesitating with a button on a machine.
My eyes were scanning the article looking for just that, lol.
We just got the feel good story and how the universe conspired to get him a winner, but what is important is the giving back - I would have taken the 5M and told the cashier, here's 800K for you, but the taxes are on you as well.
I hope the winner did not give the cashier $100.
Well, give the winner a chance to cash the ticket first I suppose is the thing to do here. We do though need a follow up on this story regarding how much he tipped. 800k is a little excessive actually. The winner is not going to get 5.8 million after taxes. They are going to get 5.8 million and then pay the taxes since they took the lump sum. Ballpark around 3 million. The clerk doesn't deserve 30% or so. More like 5% would be fair.
I thought they had taken all the federal taxes on the 10M since Cal does not pay state taxes on lotto.
But if I bagged 5.8M after all taxes and the cashier picked the ticket for me (especially a scratch game and not the QP tickets) , I wouldn't think twice about giving them 800K.
It was purely the clerk's choice that won.