California man asks clerk to choose a lottery game for him, ends up picking out a ticket worth $10M

"The clerk could have picked a different game, but he didn't. He grabbed a winner."

By Kate Northrop

VISALIA, Calif. — A California man didn't know which scratch-off lottery ticket to buy, but its thanks to the clerk's selection that he walked out the store holding a ticket worth $10 million.

Brent Young didn't have much of a preference for which lottery ticket he wanted to buy, so he had the clerk pick out a game for him. Suddenly, it mattered a whole lot more — the ticket selected for him by the cashier ended up being a winner for a whopping $10 million top prize.

There are more than two dozen scratch-off games offered by the California Lottery at any given time, so it might naturally be difficult for some players to decide on just one.

Young found himself in that situation when he walked into Prince Food &Gas on West Walnut Avenue in Visalia, so he asked the cashier behind the counter for help.

"I was like, just pick whichever one; I didn't care," Young recalled.

The clerk picked out a ticket from the $30 instant game, "California 200X."

The player paid for his gas and the lottery ticket and got to work scratching. He was about halfway through when one of his numbers matched the winning numbers on the side of the ticket. There was no mistaking it - printed in bold font was a $10,000,000 prize amount.

"When I saw all those zeros, I was like, 'No way, this doesn't happen to people like me,'" he told the Lottery. "It's crazy. Out of all those options, the clerk could have picked a different game, but he didn't. He grabbed a winner."

To top it off, Young was amazed that an unusual circumstance brought him to this specific retailer. He normally fills up on gas and buys lottery tickets at another gas station, but it was closed that day, so he had stopped at Prince Food & Gas instead.

"It's almost like God's intervention," Young said. "I didn't have a specific ticket I was going to buy, so I let someone else decide. I had no choice but to go to Prince's. My usual stop was closed. If it had been open, none of this probably would have happened."

The lucky winner opted for the lump sum prize amount of $5.8 million after federal taxes, and the owner of Prince Food & Gas also collected a $50,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Following Young's top prize win, four out of nine top prizes of $10 million remain in the $30 "California 200X" game. There are also nine out of 18 second-tier prizes of $750,000 and 40 out of 92 third-tier prizes of $50,000 remaining. The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 2.71.