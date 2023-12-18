California airport worker wins $20 million lottery prize during lunch break

Dec 18, 2023, 3:31 pm (1 comment)SharePostCopy Link

Silver lining hiding amidst the holiday rush

By Kate Northrop

HAYWARD, Calif. — A California airport employee took a break from the holiday travel rush to find that he had won $20 million in the lottery.

A Bay Area airport worker discovered during his lunch break that he was set for life after winning a $20 million top prize in a lottery scratch-off game.

Durwin Hickman works as a skycap, which involves helping travelers check in for their flight and assisting with their luggage. When he went on break for lunch, he pulled out the $30 "Set for Life! Millionaire Edition" scratch-off ticket that he had bought earlier.

It wasn't looking too promising as he scratched his way through the play area, that is, until he reached the second-to-last spot. Waiting for him at the end of the ticket was the word "LIFE," in other words, a $20 million top prize.

Hickman undoubtedly must have felt like he was soaring above the clouds in that moment.

"It was the biggest rush I have ever had in my life," he told the California Lottery.

Hickman took a photo of the ticket and texted it to his wife for her to double-check that he really did win $20 million.

While he had won $1,000 playing the lottery before, it's pennies compared to the life-changing windfall he just scooped up. With it, he wants to improve the housing he shares with his partner.

"My whole thing is I wanted to buy my wife a house," he revealed.

Before he brought it into work with him on that fateful day, Hickman had bought the winning ticket at L & M Liquor on Vermont Street in Hayward. The retailer will receive a $100,000 for selling it.

The $30 "Set for Life! Millionaire Edition" scratch-off game is no longer on sale and was discontinued in September. The final date to collect winnings from that game or use those tickets to enter second chance drawings is March 10, 2024.