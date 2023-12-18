USA Mega

Lottery Places

The time is now 5:12 pm

You last visited
December 18, 2023, 5:12 pm

All times shown are
Eastern Time (GMT-5:00)

Home › Lottery News › California airport worker wins $20 million lottery prize during lunch break

California airport worker wins $20 million lottery prize during lunch break

Dec 18, 2023, 3:31 pm (1 comment)

California Lottery

Silver lining hiding amidst the holiday rush

By Kate Northrop

HAYWARD, Calif. — A California airport employee took a break from the holiday travel rush to find that he had won $20 million in the lottery.

A Bay Area airport worker discovered during his lunch break that he was set for life after winning a $20 million top prize in a lottery scratch-off game.

Durwin Hickman works as a skycap, which involves helping travelers check in for their flight and assisting with their luggage. When he went on break for lunch, he pulled out the $30 "Set for Life! Millionaire Edition" scratch-off ticket that he had bought earlier.

It wasn't looking too promising as he scratched his way through the play area, that is, until he reached the second-to-last spot. Waiting for him at the end of the ticket was the word "LIFE," in other words, a $20 million top prize.

Hickman undoubtedly must have felt like he was soaring above the clouds in that moment.

"It was the biggest rush I have ever had in my life," he told the California Lottery.

Hickman took a photo of the ticket and texted it to his wife for her to double-check that he really did win $20 million.

While he had won $1,000 playing the lottery before, it's pennies compared to the life-changing windfall he just scooped up. With it, he wants to improve the housing he shares with his partner.

"My whole thing is I wanted to buy my wife a house," he revealed.

Before he brought it into work with him on that fateful day, Hickman had bought the winning ticket at L & M Liquor on Vermont Street in Hayward. The retailer will receive a $100,000 for selling it.

The $30 "Set for Life! Millionaire Edition" scratch-off game is no longer on sale and was discontinued in September. The final date to collect winnings from that game or use those tickets to enter second chance drawings is March 10, 2024.

Lottery Post Staff

Related links

California Lottery Results

California Lottery - official site

Related news stories

Self-proclaimed "King of Scratchers" wins $5 million in California Lottery thanks to superstitionNov 14, 2023

California woman who barely missed out on winning $2M in the lottery, wins $2M six years laterNov 4, 2023

California man asks clerk to choose a lottery game for him, ends up picking out a ticket worth $10MOct 20, 2023

California man reinvests $500 lottery win into scratch-off book, scoops up $1 million prizeAug 7, 2023

Lightning strikes twice for California woman who won second major lottery prizeMay 31, 2023

Tags for this story

Other popular tags

Comments

Quick-Win

You deserve it! Enjoy your winnings!

End of comments
Subscribe to this news story
Guest