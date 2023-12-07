New bill in Wisconsin could allow some lottery winners to remain anonymous

Dec 7, 2023, 11:32 am (6 comments)SharePostCopy Link

Bill advocates for a "balance" between transparency and a winner's right to privacy

By Kate Northrop

A bill was recently introduced in Wisconsin that would allow certain lottery winners to hide their identity when claiming a prize.

Some lottery winners might have access to more privacy in Wisconsin should bill LRB-4130 pass, which calls for extended confidentiality for those winning above a certain amount.

Representative William Penterman, the bill's primary sponsor, published a press release detailing the key provisions of the bill, including whose identities would be protected, for how long they would be kept confidential, and exceptions to the proposed law.

If passed, the bill would prohibit retailers who sold a lottery ticket, the Wisconsin Lottery, and the Department of Revenue from disclosing the name, address, or social security number of a lottery prize winner if the winner requests confidentiality.

"This protection extends for up to one year after the winner becomes entitled to the lottery prize, providing winners with a crucial period of privacy following their windfall," Penterman's statement reads.

However, the confidentiality request is only applicable for winners of prizes of $1 million or more.

Under current winner anonymity policy, anyone who wins over $599 needs to file a claim through the Wisconsin Lottery and complete a form that acknowledges that the Lottery may use their name, likeness and place of residence in public materials. Those winners will have their first name, last initial, the retailer they bought their winning ticket from, and the date of their win published on the website.

A winner's exemption from public disclosure under Peterman's bill includes shielding the winner's name, address, or social security number from public records requests for up to one year after the winner becomes entitled to their prize.

"Giving lottery winners' anonymity offers them the opportunity and time to reorganize their life and finances without any outside distraction," Penterman argued in a memo to state Legislature. "Past lottery winners have advocated for anonymity so it would cut down on the immediate pressure and chaos that surrounds their winnings."

There is an exception for disclosure outlined in the bill, which specifies that disclosure is allowed for "tax purposes," determining delinquency in tax payment or court-ordered child support, and assessing withholding for child, spousal, or family support.

"This legislation strikes a balance between transparency and an individual's right to privacy," Penterman expressed. "Lottery winners should be able to enjoy their newfound wealth without intrusion into their personal lives. This bill ensures that winners have the necessary time to adjust and plan for the future without the immediate public spotlight."

This bill would keep the safety and security of lottery winners in mind while still allowing the government to investigate winners' "questionable activities," such as committing lottery fraud, Penterman contended.

Some of Wisconsin's surrounding states, Illinois, Michigan, and Minnesota, have laws in place that allow winners to remain anonymous.